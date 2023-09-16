NASCAR confirms there will be no dirt races in Bristol for the 2024 season

NASCAR has confirmed that the Bristol Dirt Race will not be part of the 2024 season lineup. Instead, the iconic short track will return to its traditional concrete surface, marking a significant departure from the recent trend of dirt track racing.

After a hiatus of 70 years, the Bristol Dirt Race made a historic comeback in 2021 when Bristol Motor Speedway underwent a radical transformation into a half-mile dirt track.

Despite the thrills and spills that the dirt track brought to Bristol, NASCAR has opted to revert to the traditional concrete surface for the 2024 season. The decision comes as a surprise to many, as the recent foray into dirt track racing injected a new level of excitement into the sport.

Bristol Motor Speedway's president and general manager, Jerry Caldwell, expressed his enthusiasm for the return of the Food City 500 on the concrete high banks of the World's Fastest Half Mile in the spring of 2024.

He also revealed plans to evoke the nostalgia of the early '90s by reviving a logo reminiscent of the inaugural Food City 500s and resurrecting the vintage trademark look and feel of the era.

Racing enthusiasts can look forward to a weekend of high-octane action and anticipate what lies ahead in 2024.

Speaking on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Caldwell stated:

“As the motorsports world focuses on America's Night Race tomorrow, we are thrilled to announce Bristol Motor Speedway will host the return of the Food City 500 on the concrete high-banks of the World's Fastest Half Mile in the spring of 2024.”

Who won the NASCAR Dirt Races at Bristol Motor Speedway?

The inaugural NASCAR Dirt Race saw Joey Logano clinching victory, igniting excitement among fans and drivers alike. The event continued in 2022. Kyle Busch secured a memorable win that year.

In 2023, the dirt track saga unfolded once more, but this time, it was Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing who triumphed, becoming the most recent winner of the dirt race in Bristol.

Bristol Motor Speedway has held a hallowed place on the Cup Series schedule since 1961, maintaining the tradition of hosting two races each year. The latest change marks a departure from recent experiments, signaling a return to the roots of the sport.

The official schedule for the 2024 season is yet to be released. It remains to be seen how this shift to the concrete surface will impact the dynamics of racing at Bristol.