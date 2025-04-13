NASCAR considering Cup Series return at Rockingham Speedway 

Since 2004, the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series have not been to the 'The Rock', the Rockingham Speedway located in Rockingham, North Carolina. It was in 2013 that the Truck Series was held there last. But this year, the second and third tiers of the national series will be visiting the historic track for races in their respective seasons. Now, it may be that a Cup Series return is possible, according to Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's chief venue and racing innovations officer.

Ad

The owner of the track, Dan Lovenheim, invested a total of $15 million of his and the government of North Carolina's money to refurbish the track and get it ready for the 2025 season, allowing the Xfinity and Truck Series to come back. Kennedy revealed that work has begun on the Cup Series schedule for the next five years, and with there being a push from NASCAR to strategically have new events in places that are well-founded, it means racing at the Rockingham Speedway is on the table.

Ad

Trending

“For the Cup schedule, we’re in the process of building out our schedule through 2031,” the NASCAR official said [via The Charlotte Observer]. “And I think the great part about it is we have great interest for new events in new markets. I would say now more than ever we have to be more thoughtful and strategic in any moves that we make, just because (when) we add a new event, it’s gotta come from somewhere.”

Ad

“I would say for Rockingham in particular, like all other tracks and promoters out there, it’s on the radar for sure (for a Cup date). I think it’s something you want to see how it does the first few years, and then if it’s successful, it’s something that we’ll put in our consideration set.”

Ad

The Rockingham Speedway was part of the NASCAR Cup Series calendar starting from 1965, and there were two races at the track every year.

The Xfinity Series event at The Rock, titled 'North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire', takes place next weekend on Saturday (April 19) at 4:00 pm ET. The Truck Series race, 'Black's Tire 200', takes place the previous day, at 5:00 pm ET. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series will pick up their season the week after at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Ad

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver gives his opinion on a possible return to Rockingham

Mark Martin (55) before the start of the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway, April 27th 2013 - Source: Imagn

Mark Martin, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver, part of the last batch of drivers who raced at the Rockingham Speedway during the 2000s, believes that the sport should be returning to more tracks rooted in its history. Martin argues that while the season has races at major tracks like the Daytona International Speedway and the Atlanta Motor Speedway, it's important to bring back older tracks as well.

Ad

“I’m not opposed to modernizing facilities and building bigger and all these things, but there is a major thirst for the more racing roots,” Martin said. “Rockingham, I think, is an important addition to our sport. We need to go to these dazzling facilities, like Daytona and Atlanta and Charlotte, but we also need to be embracing where we came from. I think there’s a segment of the fans that really embrace that.” [via The Charlotte Observer]

Other drivers like Kyle Larson have also come out in favour of putting The Rock back on the calendar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More