NASCAR considering ending stage cautions at road courses: Reports

NASCAR has been making bold decisions in recent years, expanding its schedule to include a variety of different tracks. This year, they added the Clash at the Coliseum and the World Wide Technology Raceway. In the 2023 season, the Cup Series will hit the streets of Chicago.

Many fans get excited to see drivers test their skills on road courses that make right and left turns, and it is always agreed that the accompaniment of stage breaks and cautions is not a good thing. However, according to reports, another significant change is being considered by NASCAR in 2023.

Last weekend, the two writers of The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi wrapped up the 2022 season by answering fan questions on The Teardown podcast. During the podcast, one fan asked about the possibility of ending stage breaks on road courses.

According to Gluck, NASCAR is considering the idea of eliminating stage cautions for road courses beginning in 2023. This will make a big difference within road course racing going forward. It has been noted that for many seasons, stage breaks are an unnecessary evil for road courses. The breaks are very large and ruin the strategy. At least for now, NASCAR has seen what others have been saying for some time.

Gluck said:

“They’ve hinted at this already to some of us and it seems like they’re seriously considering a change for next year that would allow them to keep the race green at road courses. Still pay the stage points. Mark them. But I think there’s definitely a possibility.”

He continued:

“There’s a lot of road courses now. Why not keep them green? See if the strategies mix it up. Maybe that causes some road courses to be a little more boring if the field gets strung out but that’s no different than back in the day. I think they’re looking at it, and I think that would be a great change.”

If NASCAR could consider a no-stage caution decision into the ovals

No doubt eliminating stage cautions at every NASCAR racetrack would be a good idea. However, the idea of removing stage cautions at oval tracks is not important right now.

It would be perfectly fine if the sport had enough flexibility to make it happen for road courses but not on oval tracks. The quality of six road course races was not good during the 2022 Cup Series season and the governing body needs to be addressed.

Stay tuned for updates on whether the governing body of the sport will go ahead with their plan of eliminating stage breaks for road course races next season.

