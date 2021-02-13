NASCAR: Cory Roper reflects on finishing 3rd despite leading on the last lap

NASCAR races at Daytona International Speedway are known for 2 things. The first thing is the break neck speed that each car is traveling around the track at any given time. The second 1 however is the very tricky art of pack racing, which is essential to success at the track.

Unfortunately for Cory Roper, Ben Rhodes was able to outmanuver him in the aforementioned tricky art of pack racing, and beat him to the line as a result. It all occurred in the final corner, where Roper looked set to have the race won, but a freakish push before the draft split up gave Rhodes the advantage.

Cory Roper says he can’t be upset finishing third despite leading on the final lap. pic.twitter.com/jw3bvVOzns — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 13, 2021

Although Roper was unable to get the job done on the final lap of the race, and was eventually passed by fellow NASCAR driver, Jordan Anderson at the line, it gave him the first top-5 finish of his Truck Series career. His previous best was a 9th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in 2019, but he was never able to add to that momentum.

Fastforward to now and Roper can parlay this into obtaining higher level sponsorships for NASCAR Keep in mind that Roper racing is a smaller funded operation, which is why him finishing 3rd is a big deal. If nothing else, this could be the start of him earning some big-time sponsorships that might help him win a race or 2 before the end of the season.

BRO I REALLY THOUGHT CORY ROPER HAD THAT pic.twitter.com/qnoSzDAUj5 — Elijah Burke (@ElijahWhosoever) February 13, 2021

In all honesty, a 3rd place finish for this kind of NASCAR team is nothing short of incredible. It also sets the stage for what could end up being a pretty successful season for Roper Racing. Again, it all depends on where the team goes from here, and if they have a good package at flat tracks, but the sky could be the limit.