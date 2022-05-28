NASCAR crew members complain of 'a whole another level of stress' with the 2022 Cup Series season

The 2022 NASCAR race train will head to North Carolina for the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday 29th. Fans in North Carolina and worldwide are expecting to experience a stunning racing weekend.

According to analysts, the 2022 Cup Series has been one of the most viewed sports over the weekend. This means NASCAR has been putting more effort into improving its standards by giving the fans what they want.

However, with the debut of the Next-Gen car at the start of the season, things haven’t been easy for crew members. Before the season's kick-off, NASCAR held a two-day organizational test in the offseason to make sure the cars were set to kick off their first season.

However, according to crew chiefs and crew members, the 2022 season is one of the longest seasons; Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s Crew chief feels the work done over the winter was probably the most work in 15 or 18 years.

In addition, before the debut of the Next-Gen car, NASCAR had announced that there would be a shortage of single supplied parts since the cars are still new. This meant more stress to the crew members, as they had to make sure they kept their drivers on their toes to avoid wrecking.

According to Adam Stevens, Christopher Bell’s crew chief, haulers have been loading and leaving earlier than in the past few years since the start of the season. The team has to work long hours to ensure everything goes as planned.

In addition, the team is now going hand-in-hand with the track to schedule a move that has eliminated the off-week they were having earlier. Moreover, with the launch of the new racing machine, the workforce was reduced based on the work it thought it was going to do.

While speaking to NBC, Christopher Bell’s chief crew said:

“There has been a bit of a workforce reduction leading into this new car and a lot of teams — not specifically Joe Gibbs Racing — probably cut that a little shorter, a litlittleorter than what they needed to based on the amount of work that they thought was going to have to get done vs. what’s having to get done with the parts availability issues.

"That puts a whole another level of stress”

Struggles between Chiefs crew with suspensions in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

In the past 14 races, we have seen crew chiefs as well as crew members being smacked with a four-race suspension due to different irregularities, but tire loss being the main one. The experience has been better on the fans' end, but the experience is unexplainable for crew members.

Following their cries, NASCAR might listen to them and add more task forces as well as a good working schedule for crew members.

