NASCAR crowd buzzing over Joey Gase's ‘King of the Hill’ livery for Iowa race

NASCAR fans shared their reaction after Joey Gase revealed the liveries of his car for the upcoming Iowa Speedway race weekend. Gase, who will participate in both the NASCAR Cup and the Xfinity Series, will drive the cars with the &quot;King of the Hill&quot; liveries.To celebrate its return after 20 years, &quot;King of the Hill&quot; has teamed up with Case for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race, Iowa Corn 350, and Xfinity Series race, Hy-Vee Perks 250 at the Iowa Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.In the races, Gase will drive the #53 Chevrolet Camaro SS and the #66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, both wrapped with the bright and striking blue 'King of the Hill&quot; liveries. Here's a sneak peek of Joey Gase's upcoming liveries at Iowa:As Gase revealed his liveries, fans went crazy over it and shared their reactions on social media. Here are some of them taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:Reacting to it, a fan wrote, &quot;It's a long shot, but I'd buy this diecast.&quot;Local Man @BlacknetoLINKIt's a long shot, but I'd buy this diecast&quot;That is so freaking cool,&quot; another fan wrote.Dboneo @dboneo24LINKThat is so freaking cool&quot;As beautiful as propane and propane accessories,&quot; wrote a fan.Alex Hale @TheCLESportsGuyLINKAs beautiful as propane and propane accessoriesAnother fan wrote, &quot;Hell Yeah, they got me right on the bumper.&quot;Rusty the White. (still unknowable) @shackleford_777LINKHell Yeah, they got me right on the bumper&quot;*Chef's kiss*,&quot; a fan wrote.VegrenMH @VegrenMHLINK*Chef's kiss*Another fan wrote, &quot;Hell yeah.&quot;Will @Willisthe11LINKHell yeahKing of the Hill is an American animated sitcom that aired on Fox from 1997 to 2010. Mike Judge and Greg Daniels created the show, which has 13 seasons and 259 episodes in total.Joey Gase let his feelings known ahead of the Iowa race weekendNASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase (35) during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: ImagnAhead of the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races at Iowa Speedway this weekend, Joey Gase shared his thoughts on his &quot;King of the Hill&quot; liveries. Speaking about this, here's what the 32-year-old driver said in a news release:“I am excited to have &quot;King of the Hill&quot; not only on my Xfinity car, but also my Cup car, at my home track, Iowa Speedway. It is a show that I have been watching since I was a teen, and it’s going to be really cool to help them set off their brand-new season on Hulu.”Gase hails from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the upcoming Cup and Xfinity races are going to be his home races. He competes in both the Cup and Xfinity Series under part-time obligation for Joey Gase Motorsports.The Iowa Corn Powered by Ethanol will take place at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on Sunday, August 3, at 3:30 PM ET. The Xfinity Series will take place a day prior on Saturday, August 2.