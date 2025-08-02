  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR crowd buzzing over Joey Gase's ‘King of the Hill’ livery for Iowa race

NASCAR crowd buzzing over Joey Gase's ‘King of the Hill’ livery for Iowa race

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Aug 02, 2025 03:37 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Joey Gase (53) during qualifying for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

NASCAR fans shared their reaction after Joey Gase revealed the liveries of his car for the upcoming Iowa Speedway race weekend. Gase, who will participate in both the NASCAR Cup and the Xfinity Series, will drive the cars with the "King of the Hill" liveries.

Ad

To celebrate its return after 20 years, "King of the Hill" has teamed up with Case for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race, Iowa Corn 350, and Xfinity Series race, Hy-Vee Perks 250 at the Iowa Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.

In the races, Gase will drive the #53 Chevrolet Camaro SS and the #66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, both wrapped with the bright and striking blue 'King of the Hill" liveries. Here's a sneak peek of Joey Gase's upcoming liveries at Iowa:

Ad
Trending
Ad

As Gase revealed his liveries, fans went crazy over it and shared their reactions on social media. Here are some of them taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "It's a long shot, but I'd buy this diecast."
Ad
"That is so freaking cool," another fan wrote.
Ad
"As beautiful as propane and propane accessories," wrote a fan.
Ad
Another fan wrote, "Hell Yeah, they got me right on the bumper."
Ad
"*Chef's kiss*," a fan wrote.
Ad
Another fan wrote, "Hell yeah."
Ad

King of the Hill is an American animated sitcom that aired on Fox from 1997 to 2010. Mike Judge and Greg Daniels created the show, which has 13 seasons and 259 episodes in total.

Joey Gase let his feelings known ahead of the Iowa race weekend

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase (35) during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase (35) during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Ahead of the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races at Iowa Speedway this weekend, Joey Gase shared his thoughts on his "King of the Hill" liveries. Speaking about this, here's what the 32-year-old driver said in a news release:

Ad
“I am excited to have "King of the Hill" not only on my Xfinity car, but also my Cup car, at my home track, Iowa Speedway. It is a show that I have been watching since I was a teen, and it’s going to be really cool to help them set off their brand-new season on Hulu.”
Ad

Gase hails from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the upcoming Cup and Xfinity races are going to be his home races. He competes in both the Cup and Xfinity Series under part-time obligation for Joey Gase Motorsports.

The Iowa Corn Powered by Ethanol will take place at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on Sunday, August 3, at 3:30 PM ET. The Xfinity Series will take place a day prior on Saturday, August 2.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications