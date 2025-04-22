NASCAR Cup cars to get Daytona tire setup again as Goodyear monitors performance

NASCAR is all set to travel to Talladega, Alabama, for the 10th Cup Series race of this season — the Jack Link's 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway. Ahead of the race, Goodyear has announced new tire setups specifically for the Superspeedway race, the Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Superspeedway Radials, a specification similar to the Daytona NASCAR race.

The limit for the Cup Series is going to be one set for qualifying, and seven sets for the race. The tire codes as per Jayski.com are (for left side D-5142) and for the Right side D-5218).

The minimum recommended inflation for the tires are: left front 28psi; right front 52psi; left rear 28psi; right rear 50 psi. And the tire circumferences are: left side - 2,274 mm (89.53 in); and right side - 2,279 mm (89.72 in).

Notably, Goodyear also announced separate tire specifications for the Xfinity Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway. According to the reports, the series will have Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Superspeedway Radials with four sets of tires for the event.

The tire codes are (left-side D-6102 and right-side D-6126), followed by the recommended inflation of 26 psi for the left front, 50 psi for the right front, 26 psi for the left rear, and 48 psi for the right rear. With this, the tire circumference specifications are: left-side 2,229 mm (87.76 in.); and right-side — 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Notably, the tire pressure for the left tires is different compared to the tires on the right, as the cars turn left throughout the races. As Goodyear introduced this tire specification after Daytona, the tire supplier, along with NASCAR, is expected to monitor the performance going forward.

NASCAR Cup Series entry list for Talladega race

A total of 39 drivers will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series race, Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET.

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney (12) burns out on the track after his victory at the 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series race - Source: Imagn

Here is the list of all the drivers taking part:

No. 1 Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Racing)

No. 2 Austin Cindric (Team Penske)

No. 3 Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing)

No. 4 Noah Gragson (Front Row Motorsports)

No. 5 Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports)

No. 6 Brad Keselowski (Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing)

No. 7 Justin Haley (Spire Motorsports)

No. 8 Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing)

No. 9 Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports)

No. 10 Ty Dillon (Kaulig Racing)

No. 11 Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing)

No. 12 Ryan Blaney (Team Penske)

No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing)

No. 17 Chris Buescher (Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing)

No. 19 Chase Briscoe (Joe Gibbs Racing)

No. 20 Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing)

No. 21 Josh Berry (Wood Brothers Racing)

No. 22 Joey Logano (Team Penske)

No. 23 Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing)

No. 24 William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports)

No. 34 Todd Gilliland (Front Row Motorsports)

No. 35 Riley Herbst (23XI Racing)

No. 38 Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports)

No. 41 Cole Custer (Haas Factory Team)

No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek (Legacy Motor Club)

No. 43 Erik Jones (Legacy Motor Club)

No. 44 J.J. Yeley (NY Racing Team)

No. 45 Tyler Reddick (23XI Racing)

No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (HYAK Motorsports)

No. 48 Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports)

No. 51 Cody Ware (Rick Ware Racing)

No. 54 Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing)

No. 60 Ryan Preece (Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing)

No. 62 Anthony Alfredo (Beard Motorsports)

No. 71 Michael McDowell (Spire Motorsports)

No. 77 Carson Hocevar (Spire Motorsports)

No. 78 B.J. McLeod (Live Fast Motorsports)

No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen (Trackhouse Racing)

No. 99 Daniel Suarez (Trackhouse Racing)

