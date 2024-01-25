NASCAR Cup driver Todd Gilliland & Front Row Motorsports continue partnership with long-time sponsor during 2024 season

Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland announced that Frontline Enterprises has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team for select races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The company will continue its role as the team’s primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Gilliland’s #38 Ford Mustang in two events at Sonoma Raceway (June 9) and Bristol Motor Speedway (September 21).

As Gilliland enters his third Cup Series season, the Canadian automotive dealer company has been associated with the 23-year-old driver since 2018 when he used to race in the ARCA Menards Series for DGR-Crosley. While the company joined Gilliland and FRM for two races at Martinsville Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway last year.

Brett Stevens, the owner of Frontline Enterprises, was impressed with Gilliland's growth in the NASCAR Cup Series and happy to join hands again with FRM in the upcoming season.

“I’ve enjoyed watching Todd grow up into the young man he has become and his development at FRM. Todd has shown much growth in his NASCAR Cup Series career and I’m proud to be a part of it. We are proud to support him again this season,” Stevens said in a statement.

Todd Gilliland happy to continue his longtime standings relationship with Frontline Enterprises

The son of NASCAR driver and current Truck team owner David Gilliland finished the 2023 season in 28th place in the points standings and recorded a career-best four top-10 finishes in a single season.

Expressing his feelings about working again with Frontline Enterprises, Gilliland said:

“Having Frontline Enterprises and Brett Stevens return for my third year in the NASCAR Cup Series is cool. They have been with me through a lot of my racing career and have supported me throughout my entire Cup Series journey. It’s more than just a partnership between Brett and I, we treat each other like family.”

After a fruitful four-season tenure in the Truck Series, Todd Gilliland made his Cup debut at Daytona International Speedway in 2022, where he finished 33rd. He has made a total of 72 starts in the series primarily with FRM, earning a total of six finishes inside the top-10. His career best finish of fourth place came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in 2022.

Watch Todd Gilliland in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on February 18.