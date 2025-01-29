NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Preview and odds for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

By Yash Soni
Modified Jan 29, 2025 20:32 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (Source: Getty Images)

The high-octane NASCAR Cup Series season is back. This weekend marks the beginning of the 2025 Cup Series season with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium exhibition race at the quarter-mile asphalt flat oval short track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The non-championship exhibition race will lead up to The Duel at Daytona on February 13 and the official kick-off of the season’s first points race, the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

The green flag of Cook Out Clash drops on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET at Bowman Gray Stadium. A total of 39 drivers have entered the Clash, and only 23 will contest over 200 laps in the main event at the 0.25-mile flat oval in a permanent stadium. The track is new to the NASCAR schedule and will cause an unpredictable weekend of racing.

Heading to Bowman Gray Stadium, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the favorite to win this year’s The Clash, according to Motorsports Wire.

The defending winner of the event, Denny Hamlin, and his teammate Chase Briscoe stand in second place in the odds table at +800 to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson at +900, Ryan Blaney at +900, the defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano at +1000, and Chase Elliott at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win Sunday’s exhibition race.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Take a look at the odds for all 38 drivers competing at the Bowman Gray Stadium:

  1. Christopher Bell: +700
  2. Denny Hamlin: +800
  3. Chase Briscoe: +800
  4. Kyle Larson: +900
  5. Ryan Blaney: +900
  6. Joey Logano: +1000
  7. Chase Elliott: +1100
  8. William Byron: +1300
  9. Ty Gibbs: +1300
  10. Kyle Busch: +1600
  11. Tyler Reddick: +2500
  12. Alex Bowman: +2500
  13. Brad Keselowski: +2500
  14. Ross Chastain: +3000
  15. Chris Buescher: +3000
  16. Bubba Wallace: +4000
  17. Ryan Preece: +4000
  18. Austin Dillon: +4000
  19. Josh Berry: +4000
  20. Austin Cindric: +6000
  21. Cole Custer: +8000
  22. Daniel Suarez: +8000
  23. Justin Haley: +8000
  24. Michael McDowell: +10000
  25. Noah Gragson: +10000
  26. A.J. Allmendinger: +10000
  27. Erik Jones: +10000
  28. Tim Brown: +10000
  29. Carson Hocevar: +12500
  30. Todd Gilliland: +12500
  31. Zane Smith: +12500
  32. Riley Herbst: +12500
  33. John Hunter Nemechek: +15000
  34. Shane van Gisbergen: +20000
  35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000
  36. Burt Myers: +20000
  37. Ty Dillon: +25000
  38. Garrett Smithley: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s exhibition-style Clash can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
