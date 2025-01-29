NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Preview and odds for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

The high-octane NASCAR Cup Series season is back. This weekend marks the beginning of the 2025 Cup Series season with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium exhibition race at the quarter-mile asphalt flat oval short track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The non-championship exhibition race will lead up to The Duel at Daytona on February 13 and the official kick-off of the season’s first points race, the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.
The green flag of Cook Out Clash drops on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET at Bowman Gray Stadium. A total of 39 drivers have entered the Clash, and only 23 will contest over 200 laps in the main event at the 0.25-mile flat oval in a permanent stadium. The track is new to the NASCAR schedule and will cause an unpredictable weekend of racing.
Heading to Bowman Gray Stadium, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the favorite to win this year’s The Clash, according to Motorsports Wire.
The defending winner of the event, Denny Hamlin, and his teammate Chase Briscoe stand in second place in the odds table at +800 to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson at +900, Ryan Blaney at +900, the defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano at +1000, and Chase Elliott at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win Sunday’s exhibition race.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Take a look at the odds for all 38 drivers competing at the Bowman Gray Stadium:
- Christopher Bell: +700
- Denny Hamlin: +800
- Chase Briscoe: +800
- Kyle Larson: +900
- Ryan Blaney: +900
- Joey Logano: +1000
- Chase Elliott: +1100
- William Byron: +1300
- Ty Gibbs: +1300
- Kyle Busch: +1600
- Tyler Reddick: +2500
- Alex Bowman: +2500
- Brad Keselowski: +2500
- Ross Chastain: +3000
- Chris Buescher: +3000
- Bubba Wallace: +4000
- Ryan Preece: +4000
- Austin Dillon: +4000
- Josh Berry: +4000
- Austin Cindric: +6000
- Cole Custer: +8000
- Daniel Suarez: +8000
- Justin Haley: +8000
- Michael McDowell: +10000
- Noah Gragson: +10000
- A.J. Allmendinger: +10000
- Erik Jones: +10000
- Tim Brown: +10000
- Carson Hocevar: +12500
- Todd Gilliland: +12500
- Zane Smith: +12500
- Riley Herbst: +12500
- John Hunter Nemechek: +15000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +20000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000
- Burt Myers: +20000
- Ty Dillon: +25000
- Garrett Smithley: +50000
The live telecast of Sunday’s exhibition-style Clash can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on MRN.