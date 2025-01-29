NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Preview and odds for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

The high-octane NASCAR Cup Series season is back. This weekend marks the beginning of the 2025 Cup Series season with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium exhibition race at the quarter-mile asphalt flat oval short track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The non-championship exhibition race will lead up to The Duel at Daytona on February 13 and the official kick-off of the season’s first points race, the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

The green flag of Cook Out Clash drops on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET at Bowman Gray Stadium. A total of 39 drivers have entered the Clash, and only 23 will contest over 200 laps in the main event at the 0.25-mile flat oval in a permanent stadium. The track is new to the NASCAR schedule and will cause an unpredictable weekend of racing.

Heading to Bowman Gray Stadium, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the favorite to win this year’s The Clash, according to Motorsports Wire.

The defending winner of the event, Denny Hamlin, and his teammate Chase Briscoe stand in second place in the odds table at +800 to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson at +900, Ryan Blaney at +900, the defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano at +1000, and Chase Elliott at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win Sunday’s exhibition race.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Take a look at the odds for all 38 drivers competing at the Bowman Gray Stadium:

Christopher Bell: +700 Denny Hamlin: +800 Chase Briscoe: +800 Kyle Larson: +900 Ryan Blaney: +900 Joey Logano: +1000 Chase Elliott: +1100 William Byron: +1300 Ty Gibbs: +1300 Kyle Busch: +1600 Tyler Reddick: +2500 Alex Bowman: +2500 Brad Keselowski: +2500 Ross Chastain: +3000 Chris Buescher: +3000 Bubba Wallace: +4000 Ryan Preece: +4000 Austin Dillon: +4000 Josh Berry: +4000 Austin Cindric: +6000 Cole Custer: +8000 Daniel Suarez: +8000 Justin Haley: +8000 Michael McDowell: +10000 Noah Gragson: +10000 A.J. Allmendinger: +10000 Erik Jones: +10000 Tim Brown: +10000 Carson Hocevar: +12500 Todd Gilliland: +12500 Zane Smith: +12500 Riley Herbst: +12500 John Hunter Nemechek: +15000 Shane van Gisbergen: +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000 Burt Myers: +20000 Ty Dillon: +25000 Garrett Smithley: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s exhibition-style Clash can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on MRN.

