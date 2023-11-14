NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney to be honored by Eau Claire town in Wisconsin

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has been busy touring the United States of America to commemorate his title-winning campaign.

A week after winning the championship at Phoenix Raceway, Blaney will be honored by Eau Claire town in Wisconsin, where his primary sponsor Menards is based. The Pablo Center at the Confluence (128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire) will host the celebrations on Thursday evening, November 16.

NASCAR's latest champion Ryan Blaney will be in attendance for the event. His championship-winning #12 Team Penske Ford Mustang and the Bill France Trophy will also be on display at the Confluence with the celebrations starting at 6:00 pm.

The event is free to attend with the doors open to all motorsports enthusiasts. Menards-sponsored NASCAR drivers will also be present for the event including Blaney's teammate Austin Cindric, Matt Crafton and Brandon Jones.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

The Home Improvement Retail brand has been synonymous with the #12 Penske Ford for years. The longtime NASCAR sponsor began working with Blaney when he moved from Wood Brothers Racing to Penske in 2018.

Blaney thanked his sponsors following his triumph at Phoenix, as he expressed his gratitude to John Menard and his family. He was also excited to bring the championship trophy to their home in Eau Claire.

“John Menard and the whole family have been amazing to me,” Blaney was quoted by Forbes. “It’s a pleasure to be with them for five years now. They have done so much in motorsports over the years. They love racing and they’ve been dedicated to it for a long time. They’re such a big partner for us. I can’t wait to go up to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to their headquarters, and deliver something back to them.”

According to reports, Ryan Blaney signed a long-term deal with Menards back in August 2022.

Ryan Blaney reveals his NASCAR post-season plans

While the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion is busy fulfilling his media duties following his title triumph, he also shared his post-season plans.

Ryan Blaney will be vacationing with his friends in the coming weekend. He admitted that he had already planned this long before.

“I am going on vacation this coming weekend. I’m excited for that,” Blaney said to TMZ sports while in New York. “We already had this one planned, so it’s like it was finally able to happen with some buddies of mine, so it’s going to be fun and it’s going to be even more special.”

Before heading for the vacation, the 29-year-old will be going back to the Team Penske shop in Mooresville, North Carolina to celebrate a successful campaign.

“I’m in New York all day. I go back tonight. I’ll go to our race shop tomorrow to see everybody, see all the men and women that are a part of Team Penske in North Carolina, so that’s going to be another special moment to spend with everybody,” Blaney said.