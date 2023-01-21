NASCAR Cup Series debut awaits for Chandler Smith with Kaulig Racing in February’s Daytona 500

Kaulig Racing recently announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Chandler Smith will attempt to make his Cup Series debut at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19th, 2023.

Smith will drive the #13 Chevrolet Camaro in the 2023 Cup Series as part of a five-race deal with sponsorship from Quick Tie Products. He will run the first full-time Xfinity Series for the Matt Kaulig-owned team this year after spending full-time in the Camping World Truck Series for the last two years with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

will attempt to qualify for his first #Daytona500 in a third entry for Kaulig Racing, the No. 13! @QTP_Inc will be the primary sponsor for Chandler for the Daytona 500 as well as multiple @NASCAR_Xfinity Series races starting with the season-opener at @DAYTONA

Speaking about competing in the Cup Series, Chandler said it was like his dream came true for him as he wanted to run in the series as a child. He thanked Harvel Crumley and Quick Tie for allowing him to run in multiple races in the 2023 Cup Series season.

Chandler said:

“This is a dream come true for me. As a kid, you always have the goal of one day racing in the Cup Series. I’m hoping that comes true in this year’s Daytona 500. I’m thankful to Harvel Crumley and Quick Tie for the opportunity to run in multiple Cup races this year, and I’m beyond appreciative of the belief that Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have in me.”

Smith is the fifth open entry to officially join this year's Daytona 500, including seven-time Cup Series Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana, Zane Smith, and Austin Hill. As a five-race plan, he will run the Toyota Owners 400, NASCAR All-Star Race, GEICO 500, and season-finale race at Phoenix Raceway.

Kaulig Racing owner spoke about Chandler Smith’s NASCAR Cup Series debut

Chandler Smith had an impressive 2022 Truck Series season, finishing third in the Championship Standings and securing three wins, nine top-five, and 16 top-10 finishes. Along with that, he made three appearances in the Xfinity Series, including one top-10 finish.

In a statement, Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig said:

“Chris and I knew who we had in Chandler when we brought him into our team fold at the end of last year. He made such a splash on the Craftsman Truck Series in the last couple years. We have the utmost confidence in his full-time Xfinity Series run this year, and with Quick Tie, we think he will turn some heads in his Cup Series starts.”

Watch Chandler Smith and the #13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19th, 2023.

