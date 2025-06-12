NASCAR Cup Series Michigan Penalties: Did any team face major consequences after the 2025 race?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 race weekend at the Michigan International Speedway proved to be a busy night for the NASCAR officials. The thrilling race was won by Denny Hamlin after a late overtake on William Byron. The race was filled with drama throughout the weekend. The NASCAR's post-race infraction sheet revealed 22 penalties over the 200-lap race. The most infractions were referred due to 'pitting before pit road is open', which leads to a tail-end penalty for the team and the driver obstructing the rule.

The race at Michigan saw 15 infractions of this rule. Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe were the early drivers affected by the penalty; Larson was also hit with the 'speeding on pit road' penalty on lap 68, just one lap before his other penalty.

Brad Keselowski and Todd Gilliland were also penalised for a similar infringement in lap 110 of the race, with both showing disagreement with the penalties, citing equipment error.

"Still not sure how we got speeding penalty from Sunday. Our incar telemetry shows 59.4mph where NASCAR’s system showed 60.9mph." Brad Keselowski wrote via X

Todd Gilliland expressed similar views, replying to Keselowski's comments.

"I got one right infront of you at the same time, by a lot… didn’t even think I was close." Tedd Gilliland wrote via X

Other drivers to be penalised during the race were Chase Elliott, who was hit with a penalty due to improper fuelling, and Shane Van Gisbergen, who was given a penalty due to removing equipment from the assigned pit area.

Denny Hamlin's No. 11 car was also sent for post-race inspections but found no obstructions and was cleared by the officials.

Here is how NASCAR is moving to Mexico for the next race

The planning and logistics of NASCAR having its next race in Mexico City have been going on for months. The NASCAR convoy has finally made it to Mexico after travelling for 2296 miles from Michigan.

NASCAR needed the help of the best logistics to move 137 haulers from Michigan to Texas, and then cross the border to enter Mexico. 'Rock-It Cargo’ was hired by the officials to complete this mammoth task. The company had to make sure to keep track of over 2,400 documents that listed every single piece of equipment, tires, gas cans, and down to each of the driver's personal needs.

"Everything on-truck has to be documented in a manifest, and then it has to be documented both on a temporary form and a consumable form, and a race-car form. In other words, a pit box — we list that on one section of the manifest, and it comes out on that same section. A consumable — if I have a Sharpie marker or roll of tape, that has to be listed separately on different documents. It’s a very tedious and a very time-consuming process. And then dealing with every single team with their questions, trying to figure out what they can and can’t take, and just working on it day in and day out, sometimes till midnight, every single day." Steve Beres, who is the managing director of racing operations, said via NASCAR.com

The officials also had to ensure proper safety for the convoy with armed forces travelling along in pickup trucks.

