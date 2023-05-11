NASCAR Cup Series points leader Ross Chastain to race in Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway

Ross Chastain, who leads the NASCAR Cup Series regular season points standings, will drive the No. 91 Florida Watermelon Association (FWA) Chevrolet Camaro in the Shriners Children 200 this coming Saturday (May 13) at Darlington Raceway.

Mario Gosselin, DGM Team Owner said.

"We’re really happy to have Ross back behind the wheel of the 91 car and very excited to welcome FWA to our racing family, this is a track that we have been looking forward to visiting with Ross for some time now.”

The Florida Watermelon Association or FWA, an unwavering support of the Chastain family, will be the main sponsor of the No. 91 Chevrolet. From Alva, Florida, Chastain is a watermelon grower in his eighth generation.

Because of his humble origins on the family's watermelon farm, he has talked strongly about the agriculture business throughout his career. Chastain said:

"Whether I’m in my Chevrolet race car or on my way to the track in my Chevrolet SUV on the street, I buckle up. We want fans to ‘Click It, Don’t Risk It’ when traveling to and from the track this weekend, and every day. It’s an incredible feeling to have partners with great goals and programs.”

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety or SCDPS joins FWA as a sponsor on the No. 91, with their "Click It, Don't Risk It" campaign. The SCDPS will also be the title sponsor of the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Darlington. Ross Chastain's Protect Your Melon campaign has a long history of teaching safe driving behaviors.

Why did Ross Chastain actually punch Noah Gragson?

If you watched the NASCAR Cup Series race in Kansas on Sunday (May 7), you couldn't have missed the incident involving Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson. The two drivers got into a heated argument.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Punches thrown between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after Kansas! Punches thrown between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after Kansas! https://t.co/vzojr7Jn7H

During a furious post-race argument, Ross Chastain hit Gragson in the face. Gragson appeared to be quite furious with the way Chastain battled against him during an intense point in the race that saw him pressed against the wall.

Following the race, Gragson confronted Chastain, and the situation quickly escalated. Chastain said:

"Definitely crowded him up off of [Turn 4] and he took a swipe at us in [Turn 3] and then he came down and grabbed ahold of me and a very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse.”

Gragson crashed into the wall, causing a big collision at Talladega two weeks ago, after Chastain forced a three-wide pass for the lead. Although it would be impossible to demonstrate that Chastain purposefully pushed Gragson against the wall, Gragson would have thought of and retained the notion before their Sunday battle.

Following a yellow for a spin with 60 laps to go, Gragson eventually ended 29th and five laps behind, but Ross Chastain managed to finish sixth.

