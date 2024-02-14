NASCAR Cup Series rookie Josh Berry reminisces about going to the same high school as Grammy winning artist Taylor Swift

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Josh Berry recently revealed that he attended the same high school as pop icon and 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift, in Hendersonville, Tennessee and vividly recalled her captivating performance.

Berry was born and raised in Hendersonville, while Swift and her family had relocated to the city when the latter was 14 years old, to help her break into the country music scene. She attended Hendersonville High School for two years.

Ahead of the Daytona 500, NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck broke the news on X (Formerly Twitter) that Josh Berry attended the same high as the global music artist and was a couple of grades junior to her.

The 33-year-old Cup driver vividly recalled being enraptured by Taylor Swift’s performance during a High School talent show. He was quoted by Gluck as saying:

“We were like, ‘Dang, she’s alright!’ You know how talent shows are, they’re hit or miss. But it was like ‘Damn, that was pretty good!’”

According to Jeff Gluck, Taylor Swift didn't sign Josh Berry's yearbook, with the latter humorously stating that if Swift had indeed signed it, he would have already sold the copy.

"I would have already sold it by now," he said.

While Taylor Swift starred in the Super Bowl last weekend with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the other Hendersonville alum is gearing up for his maiden appearance in the Daytona 500, dubbed the 'Super Bowl of NASCAR', on February 18.

Josh Berry's crew chief claims the #4 team will "surprise a lot of people"

Following Kevin Harvick's retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, Josh Berry will be driving the #4 Ford Mustang, teaming up with Harvick's long-time crew chief Rodney Childers.

The new driver-crew chief pairing at Stewart Haas Racing has been busy over the off-season, participating in various late-model races to solidify their working relationship before kicking off their maiden Cup Series campaign.

Childers, on the brink of entering his 20th season as a crew chief, spoke about the rookie driver in high regard, as he believes Berry will surprise a lot of people. He was quoted by NASCAR.com:

“I think he’s gonna surprise a lot of people. I think our team will surprise a lot of people. You know, it’s all about just hitting the details, doing the details, working as hard as we can — out-working the competitors and being prepared more than everybody else. The same things that we’ve seen things that we’ve focused on for 10 years.”

Berry will be in contention for the Rookie of the Year honor and hopes to fetch some good results early in his campaign, to bolster his confidence in his rookie season.