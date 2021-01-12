NASCAR Cup Series Schedule – 2021 (Updated)

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule as of Jan 1, 2021

Please Note: The NASCAR Cup Series race title sponsors and schedule/times are subject to change. Pandemic protocols at each track could force a cancellation or rescheduling to a later date..

Race Date Title Sponsor Track Time TV

Feb 9 The Clash Daytona Road Course 7:00 FS1

Feb 10 Daytona 500 Qualifying Daytona International Speedway 7:00 FS1

Feb 11 Duels at Daytona Daytona International Speedway 7:00 FS1

Regular Points-paying season begins

1 Feb 14 Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway 2:30 FOX

2 Feb 21 NASCAR Cup Series Race Daytona Road Course3 3:00 FOX

3 Feb 28 Dixie Vodka 400 Homestead-Miami Speedway 3:30 FOX

4 Mar 7 Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 FOX

5 Mar 14 Cup Series Race at Phoenix Phoenix Raceway 3:30 FOX

6 Mar 21 Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 Atlanta Motor Speedway 3:00 FOX

7 Mar 28 Food City Dirt Race Bristol Motor Speedway (DIRT) 3:30 FOX

Apr 4 No Race - Easter

8 Apr 10 Martinsville 500 Martinsville Speedway 7:30 FS1

9 Apr 18 Cup Series Race at Richmond Richmond Raceway 3:00 FOX

10 Apr 25 Geico 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2:00 FOX

11 May 2 Cup Series Race at Kansas Kansas Speedway 3:00 FS1

12 May 9 Cup Series Race at Darlington Darlington Raceway 3:30 FS1

13 May 16 Drydene 400 Dover International Speedway 2:00 FS1

14 May 23 Cup Series Race at COTA Circuit of the Americas 2:30 FS1

15 May 30 Coca Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6:00 FOX

16 June 6 Toyota Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 4:00 FS1

(Exhibition) June 13 All Star Race Texas Motor Speedway 8:00 FS1

17 June 20 Cup Series at Nashville Nashville Superspeedway 3:30 NBCSN

18 June 26 Cup Series Race at Pocono Pocono Raceway-1 3:00 NBCSN

19 June 27 Cup Series Race at Pocono Pocono Raceway-2 3:30 NBCSN

20 July 4 Cup Series Race at Road America Road America 2:30 NBC

21 July 11 Quaker State 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway 3:30 NBCSN

22 July 18 Foxwoods 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3:00 NBCSN

--- July 25 No Race - Olympics

--- Aug 1 No Race - Olympics

23 Aug 8 Go Bowling at the Glen Watkins Glen International 3:00 NBCSN

24 Aug 15 Cup Series Race at Indy RC Indianapolis Road Course 1:00 NBC

25 Aug 22 FireKeepers 400 Michigan International Speedway 3:00 NBCSN

26 Aug 29 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7:00 NBC

Playoffs Round of 16

27 Sept 5 Southern 500 Darlington Raceway 6:00 NBCSN

28 Sept 11 Cup Series at Richmond Richmond Raceway 7:30 NBCSN

29 Sept 18 Bass Pro Shops Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 NBCSN

Playoffs Round of 12

30 Sept 26 South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7:00 NBCSN

31 Oct 3 Cup Series Race at Talladega Talladega Superspeedway 2:00 NBC

32 Oct 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte ROVAL 2:00 NBC

Playoff Round of 8

33 Oct 17 Autotrader EchoPark 400 Texas Motor Speedway 2:00 NBC

34 Oct 24 Cup Series Playoff Race Kansas Speedway 3:00 NBCSN

35 Oct 31 Cup Series Playoff Race Martinsville Raceway 2:00 NBC

Championship Race

36 Nov 7 Cup Series Championship Phoenix Raceway 3:00 NBC