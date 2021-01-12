NASCAR Cup Series Schedule – 2021 (Updated)

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule as of Jan 1, 2021
Please Note: The NASCAR Cup Series race title sponsors and schedule/times are subject to change. Pandemic protocols at each track could force a cancellation or rescheduling to a later date..
Race Date Title Sponsor Track Time TV
Feb 9 The Clash Daytona Road Course 7:00 FS1
Feb 10 Daytona 500 Qualifying Daytona International Speedway 7:00 FS1
Feb 11 Duels at Daytona Daytona International Speedway 7:00 FS1
Regular Points-paying season begins
1 Feb 14 Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway 2:30 FOX
2 Feb 21 NASCAR Cup Series Race Daytona Road Course3 3:00 FOX
3 Feb 28 Dixie Vodka 400 Homestead-Miami Speedway 3:30 FOX
4 Mar 7 Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 FOX
5 Mar 14 Cup Series Race at Phoenix Phoenix Raceway 3:30 FOX
6 Mar 21 Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 Atlanta Motor Speedway 3:00 FOX
7 Mar 28 Food City Dirt Race Bristol Motor Speedway (DIRT) 3:30 FOX
Apr 4 No Race - Easter
8 Apr 10 Martinsville 500 Martinsville Speedway 7:30 FS1
9 Apr 18 Cup Series Race at Richmond Richmond Raceway 3:00 FOX
10 Apr 25 Geico 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2:00 FOX
11 May 2 Cup Series Race at Kansas Kansas Speedway 3:00 FS1
12 May 9 Cup Series Race at Darlington Darlington Raceway 3:30 FS1
13 May 16 Drydene 400 Dover International Speedway 2:00 FS1
14 May 23 Cup Series Race at COTA Circuit of the Americas 2:30 FS1
15 May 30 Coca Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6:00 FOX
16 June 6 Toyota Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 4:00 FS1
(Exhibition) June 13 All Star Race Texas Motor Speedway 8:00 FS1
17 June 20 Cup Series at Nashville Nashville Superspeedway 3:30 NBCSN
18 June 26 Cup Series Race at Pocono Pocono Raceway-1 3:00 NBCSN
19 June 27 Cup Series Race at Pocono Pocono Raceway-2 3:30 NBCSN
20 July 4 Cup Series Race at Road America Road America 2:30 NBC
21 July 11 Quaker State 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway 3:30 NBCSN
22 July 18 Foxwoods 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3:00 NBCSN
--- July 25 No Race - Olympics
--- Aug 1 No Race - Olympics
23 Aug 8 Go Bowling at the Glen Watkins Glen International 3:00 NBCSN
24 Aug 15 Cup Series Race at Indy RC Indianapolis Road Course 1:00 NBC
25 Aug 22 FireKeepers 400 Michigan International Speedway 3:00 NBCSN
26 Aug 29 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7:00 NBC
Playoffs Round of 16
27 Sept 5 Southern 500 Darlington Raceway 6:00 NBCSN
28 Sept 11 Cup Series at Richmond Richmond Raceway 7:30 NBCSN
29 Sept 18 Bass Pro Shops Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 NBCSN
Playoffs Round of 12
30 Sept 26 South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7:00 NBCSN
31 Oct 3 Cup Series Race at Talladega Talladega Superspeedway 2:00 NBC
32 Oct 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte ROVAL 2:00 NBC
Playoff Round of 8
33 Oct 17 Autotrader EchoPark 400 Texas Motor Speedway 2:00 NBC
34 Oct 24 Cup Series Playoff Race Kansas Speedway 3:00 NBCSN
35 Oct 31 Cup Series Playoff Race Martinsville Raceway 2:00 NBC
Championship Race
36 Nov 7 Cup Series Championship Phoenix Raceway 3:00 NBCPublished 12 Jan 2021, 23:21 IST