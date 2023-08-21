NASCAR Cup Series: William Byron wins at Watkins Glen, full standings explored

While the #9 crew at Hendrick Motorsports suffered from a terminal mistake in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, William Byron and the #24 crew showed everyone else how to visit the victory lane come Sunday.

Managing to hold off Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who started the race on the pole, the driver of the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 dominated the latter stages of the second-last regular season race.

After taking the stage 2 victory, William Byron managed to beat second-place man Hamlin by over three seconds at the end of the 90-lap race. Taking the first win of his Cup Series career at a road course, the 25-year-old driver gave Hendrick Motorsports their fifth consecutive win at the track located at the southern tip of Seneca Lake.

Managing to bring the #24 Chevrolet into Victory Lane after Jeff Gordon achieved the same in a car with the same number, Byron managed to punch in his fifth win of the 2023 Cup Series season as well.

This year has been the Charlotte, North Carolina native's best so far in his career, where he has managed to step up to the competition by established champions such as Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott in the same machinery.

Both Elliott and Larson had terrible races and not much to report back as the #9 driver ran out of fuel, dealing another blow to his playoff aspirations. The #5 driver on the other hand was seen spinning on as the checkered flag waved on the last corner of the track, after making contact with another car. Alex Bowman finished in P23, making him the second-best finishing Hendrick Motorsports car of the day.

Full Results for Go Bowling at The Glen as William Byron takes P1 at the NASCAR Cup Series race

With Hendrick Motorsports' #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver logging in his fifth win of the 2023 season, here is a look at how the rest of the field finished behind William Byron:

#24 William Byron #11 Denny Hamlin #20 Christopher Bell #16 AJ Allmendinger #54 Ty Gibbs #19 Martin Truex Jr. #17 Chris Buescher #45 Tyler Reddick #12 Ryan Blaney #22 Joey Logano #38 Todd Gilliland #23 Bubba Wallace #47 Rocky Stenhouse Jr. #8 Kyle Busch #6 Brad Keselowski #2 Austin Cindric #41 Ryan Preece #1 Ross Chastain #42 Mike Rockenfeller #7 Corey LaJoie #4 Kevin Harvick #99 Daniel Suarez #48 Alex Bowman #31 Justin Haley #15 Andy Lally #5 Kyle Larson #78 Josh Bilicki #51 Cole Custer #43 Erik Jones #10 Aric Almirola #3 Austin Dillon #9 Chase Elliott #21 Harrison Burton #77 Ty Dillon #14 Chase Briscoe #34 Michael McDowell

NASCAR heads to Daytona International Speedway next weekend for the final race of the 2023 regular season.