NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series qualifying sessions canceled

By Dheeraj A
Modified Feb 25, 2023 22:18 IST
Auto Club Speedway
Auto Club Speedway, Fontana California

NASCAR has canceled the practice and qualifying sessions for both Xfinity and Cup Series scheduled to be held today (February 25). Heavy rain in Fontana and the neighboring areas has forced NASCAR to cancel the session due to safety concerns.

According to the metrics system, Christopher Bell will start on the pole for the Cup Series race and Austin Hill will start on the pole for the Xfinity Series.

Xfinity and Cup practice and qualifying canceled. Lineups set by metric. Bell on pole for Cup; Austin Hill on pole for Xfinity. ... Still no decision yet on Xfinity race. Cup garage won't open today.

NASCAR will use competition-based performance metrics to determine the grid for the Cup Series race. The owner's points position, finish, and fastest lap from the most recently completed race will be weighted and averaged to establish the starting order.

The driver's previous race's points position will get 35% of the weightage, the finishing position gets 50% weightage, and the fastest race lap gets 15%.

NASCAR releases Cup Series starting lineup for Pala Casino 400

Following the cancelation of the qualifying session, NASCAR released the starting line-up for the final race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

Cup lineup for Sunday based on metric: ⁦@NASCARONFOXhttps://t.co/SyNREuPBCC

Christopher Bell will start on the pole and will be joined by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the front row. Joey Logano and Alex Bowman will start the race in the second row.

The starting lineup is influenced by the finishing order in the season opener at Daytona. Drivers who crashed out at the Daytona 500 will start the race from the rear end of the grid. Tyler Reddick and Ty Dillon will start in the last row as they crashed out at the Daytona 500.

Here is the complete grid for the Pala Casino 400:

  1. #20 Christopher Bell
  2. #4 7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  3. # 22 Joey Logano
  4. #48 Alex Bowman
  5. #17 Chris Buescher
  6. #16 AJ Allmendinger
  7. #99 Daniel Suarez
  8. #1 Ross Chastain
  9. #12 Ryan Blaney
  10. #4 Kevin Harvick
  11. #51 Cody Ware
  12. #7 Corey LaJoie
  13. #11 Denny Hamlin
  14. #19 Martin Truex Jr.
  15. #5 Kyle Larson
  16. #6 Brad Keselowski
  17. #10 Aric Almirola
  18. #23 Bubba Wallace
  19. #2 Austin Cindric
  20. #42 Noah Gragson
  21. #8 Kyle Busch
  22. #15 JJ Yeley
  23. #54 Ty Gibbs
  24. #21 Harrison Burton
  25. #38 Todd Gililand
  26. #34 Michael McDowell
  27. #41 Ryan Preece
  28. #3 Austin Dillon
  29. #31 Justin Haley
  30. #78 BJ McLoed
  31. #14 Chase Briscoe
  32. #24 William Byron
  33. #9 Chase Elliot
  34. #43 Erik Jones
  35. #45 Tyler Reddick
  36. #77 Ty Dillon
Xfinity lineup. Smithley and Vargas are DNQ because lowest in 2023 owner points (no points b/c didn’t qualify for race and slowest among those). It is 30 spots 2022 owner pts, then 2022 winners (who earn pts in Xfinity this yr), past champs, then remaining spots on 2023 owner pts https://t.co/DM1x2LuVi3

The starting grid for the Xfinity Series race has also been released based on performance metrics as Austin Dillon and John H. Nemechek occupy the front row.

Edited by Yash Singh
