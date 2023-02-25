NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series qualifying sessions canceled

NASCAR has canceled the practice and qualifying sessions for both Xfinity and Cup Series scheduled to be held today (February 25). Heavy rain in Fontana and the neighboring areas has forced NASCAR to cancel the session due to safety concerns.

According to the metrics system, Christopher Bell will start on the pole for the Cup Series race and Austin Hill will start on the pole for the Xfinity Series.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity and Cup practice and qualifying canceled. Lineups set by metric. Bell on pole for Cup; Austin Hill on pole for Xfinity. ... Still no decision yet on Xfinity race. Cup garage won't open today. Xfinity and Cup practice and qualifying canceled. Lineups set by metric. Bell on pole for Cup; Austin Hill on pole for Xfinity. ... Still no decision yet on Xfinity race. Cup garage won't open today.

NASCAR will use competition-based performance metrics to determine the grid for the Cup Series race. The owner's points position, finish, and fastest lap from the most recently completed race will be weighted and averaged to establish the starting order.

The driver's previous race's points position will get 35% of the weightage, the finishing position gets 50% weightage, and the fastest race lap gets 15%.

NASCAR releases Cup Series starting lineup for Pala Casino 400

Following the cancelation of the qualifying session, NASCAR released the starting line-up for the final race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

Christopher Bell will start on the pole and will be joined by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the front row. Joey Logano and Alex Bowman will start the race in the second row.

The starting lineup is influenced by the finishing order in the season opener at Daytona. Drivers who crashed out at the Daytona 500 will start the race from the rear end of the grid. Tyler Reddick and Ty Dillon will start in the last row as they crashed out at the Daytona 500.

Here is the complete grid for the Pala Casino 400:

#20 Christopher Bell #4 7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. # 22 Joey Logano #48 Alex Bowman #17 Chris Buescher #16 AJ Allmendinger #99 Daniel Suarez #1 Ross Chastain #12 Ryan Blaney #4 Kevin Harvick #51 Cody Ware #7 Corey LaJoie #11 Denny Hamlin #19 Martin Truex Jr. #5 Kyle Larson #6 Brad Keselowski #10 Aric Almirola #23 Bubba Wallace #2 Austin Cindric #42 Noah Gragson #8 Kyle Busch #15 JJ Yeley #54 Ty Gibbs #21 Harrison Burton #38 Todd Gililand #34 Michael McDowell #41 Ryan Preece #3 Austin Dillon #31 Justin Haley #78 BJ McLoed #14 Chase Briscoe #24 William Byron #9 Chase Elliot #43 Erik Jones #45 Tyler Reddick #77 Ty Dillon

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity lineup. Smithley and Vargas are DNQ because lowest in 2023 owner points (no points b/c didn’t qualify for race and slowest among those). It is 30 spots 2022 owner pts, then 2022 winners (who earn pts in Xfinity this yr), past champs, then remaining spots on 2023 owner pts Xfinity lineup. Smithley and Vargas are DNQ because lowest in 2023 owner points (no points b/c didn’t qualify for race and slowest among those). It is 30 spots 2022 owner pts, then 2022 winners (who earn pts in Xfinity this yr), past champs, then remaining spots on 2023 owner pts https://t.co/DM1x2LuVi3

The starting grid for the Xfinity Series race has also been released based on performance metrics as Austin Dillon and John H. Nemechek occupy the front row.

Poll : 0 votes