NASCAR at Darlington Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 Goodyear 400

By Yash Soni
Modified May 11, 2024 17:14 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Qualifting
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Qualifting

After an action-packed AdventHealth 400, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, for the Goodyear 400. The season’s 13th race will go live on FS1 and MRN at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12.

The event will be contested on a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. A total of 36 drivers will compete over 293 laps to seal a chance at driving down victory lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2024 Goodyear 400.

Who is on pole for the Goodyear 400?

In Saturday (May 11)'s Cup Series qualifying, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick secured his first pole of the 2024 season with a speed of 170.124 mph. It marked his seventh career pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.

RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski will share the front row with Reddick after a lap of 170.018 mph, his best starting spot of the 2024 season.

They will be followed by Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs and the defending winner of the event, William Byron, in the top-five. Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Martin Truex, Jr. complete the top-10.

Ryan Blaney, the defending winner of the event at Darlington, will start in 17th place on Sunday.

Erik Jones, who's making his return since a back injury at Talladega, qualified 30th.

2024 Goodyear 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  3. #17 - Chris Buescher
  4. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  11. #8 - Kyle Busch
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell
  13. #14 - Daniel Suarez
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #34 - Michael McDowell
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  21. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  22. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  25. #2 - Austin Cindric
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #71 - Zane Smith
  28. #51 - Justin Haley
  29. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #9 - Chase Elliott
  32. #16 - Derek Kraus
  33. #4 - Josh Berry
  34. #15 - Kaz Grala
  35. #21 - Harrison Burton
  36. #10 - Noah Gragson

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway for the fifth annual Goodyear 400 on Sunday.

