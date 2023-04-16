NASCAR Dash 4 Cash: Winners, schedule, format and more

NASCAR Dash 4 Cash is a midseason stretch of races in the Xfinity Series where full-time drivers of the series can claim a $100,000 cash bonus for each race. Winning one of the selected races, the mainstays get the bragging rights and pocket extra money.

Originally introduced in 2009, Dash 4 Cash is a midseason program sponsored by Xfinity that financially rewards drivers performing well in a select four races each season. It was introduced to generate interest among fans in the second-tier NASCAR series. Only four drivers get to participate in each race.

In the 2023 season, the Dash 4 Cash races stretch across the month of April. Here is the schedule for the selected events:

Richmond Raceway (April 1)

Martinsville Speedway (April 15)

Talladega Superspeedway (April 22)

Dover Motor Speedway (April 29)

To determine the four drivers eligible for the first official Dash 4 Cash race in Richmond, the previous Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas acted as a qualifying race. The top four full-time Xfinity drivers from the race automatically qualified for the first event at Richmond Raceway.

The highest finisher of the quartet in the first Dash 4 Cash wins $100,000 and automatically qualifies for the next event. The next three highest classified full-time drivers qualify for the event in the second race. Qualification rules are repeated for the following races.

The qualifying criteria for the program are that drivers must race full-time in Xfinity Series and must be declared to collect points on the circuit.

Midway into the four-race stretch, Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek have each pocketed $100,000 from the program. Allgaier was the highest finisher in Richmond, while Nemechek secured the win in Martinsville to grab the reward.

Fans can also participate in the event for a chance to win autographed merchandise. For updates regarding the event, check out the Dash 4 Cash hub on the official NASCAR website.

Recap of the NASCAR Xfinity Dash 4 Cash races

In the qualifying event at COTA, the Cup Series drivers came out on top, with AJ Allmendinger, William Byron, and Ty Gibbs rounding off the podium spots. Dash 4 Cash qualifiers came further down the order with Sammy Smith, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, and Sam Mayer qualifying for the first race in Richmond.

Richmond Raceway

It was a tough weekend for the Dash 4 Cash contenders in the first race on Virginia's short track as none of them finished in the top ten. It was Justin Allgaier, finishing 13th who won the first $100,000 of the program. Race winner Chandler Smith, J.H. Nemechek, Josh Berry, and Kaz Grala qualified for the next contest by sweeping the top four positions.

Martinsville Speedway

At the paperclip oval in Martinsville, Nemechek swept the two stages en route to a dominant victory. Winning his second race of the season, Nemechek took home $100,000 as well as qualifying for the next event.

For the NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway, J.H. Nemechek, Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, and Josh Berry will contest for the Dash 4 Cash prize money.

