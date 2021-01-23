NASCAR: Daytona 500 entry list creating excitement for 2021 NASCAR season

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR's version of the Super Bowl and it has earned that moniker for a reason. It's the great American race, the official start of the NASCAR season, and features some of the best racing on the Cup Series schedule. If nothing else, The Daytona 500 is a very special race.
So special in fact that this year's entry list for the season opener has everyone from former veterans, to budding young guns looking to take a shot at it. All for a chance to hoist up that Harley J. Earl trophy at the end of the day and proudly secure themselves a spot in stockcar history.
While the obvious names of Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace Jr, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and more are all there, the list features some unusual names as well. Some are guys that NASCAR fans thought they would never see take another lap.
Just take 62 year old Derrick Cope for example, who won the race in 1990, but hasn't competed in the Cup Series for 2 years. Cope will join Cody Ware, Josh Bilicki, and Joey Gase. The best part is that due to the charter system, all 4 drivers will have a guaranteed spot in the field.
Then there's Jamie McMurray, who is only 1 year into his retirement, and seems to have the racing bug again. Fortunately for McMurray, Spire Motorsports also have a charter, giving him a guaranteed spot in the race as well. Of course he won't be in the same equipment that won him the race in 2010, but he will at least have a chance.
As for drivers like Noah Gragson, David Ragan, Ty Dillion, Ryan Preece, Kaz Grala, Austin Cindric, Chad Finchum and Timmy Hill, they will all be forced to fight for a spot in the race. That process will all start the day after The Clash race, and will consists of all entries running 2 laps and being timed.
After the qualifying results are in the field will then be divided up for the the duel races that coming Thursday. These races will determine the rest of the field for the race. All one of the drivers listed above have to do to guarantee themselves a spot in the Great American race is qualify well, and finish above other non charter teams in the qualifying race.
In the end, there are a lot of big names in this year's great American race, and a lot of others trying to get in. With that in mind, and restrictor plate racing being notorious for leveling the playing field, one can only imagine what kind of scenarios fans will see play out during speedweeks.
Below is the official entry list for the Daytona 500
Chip Ganassi Racing: #1 Kurt Busch #42 Ross Chastain
Front Row Motorsports #34 Michael McDowell #38 Anthony Alfredo
Joe Gibbs Racing: #11 Denny Hamlin #18 Kyle Busch #19 Martin Truex Jr #20 Christopher Bell.
Hendrick Motorsports: #5 Kyle Larson #9 Chase Elliott #48 William Byron #88 Alex Bowman
JTG Daugherty Racing: #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr
Live fast Motorsports: #78 BJ McLeod
Team Penske: #2 Brad Keselowski #12 Ryan Blaney #22 Joey Logano
Richard Childress Racing: #3 Austin Dillion. #8 Tyler Reddick
Richard Petty Motorsports: #43 Erik Jones
Rick Ware Racing: #15 Derrick Cope #51 Cody Ware #52 John Bilicki #53 Joey Gase.
Roush Fenway Racing: #6 Ryan Newman #17 Chris Buescher
Spire Motorsports: #7 Corey Lajoie #77 Jamie McMurray
Starcom Racing:#00 Quin Houff
Stewart Haas Racing: #4 Kevin Harvick #10 Aric Almirola #14 Chase Briscoe #41 Cole Custer
Trackhouse Racing: #99 Daniel Suarez
Below are the list of drivers that aren't guaranteed a spot in the Great American race based off the charter system. They will either need to qualify on the pole, or finish higher than other non charter drivers in the duel races.
Beard Motorsports: #62 Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports: #36 David Ragan
Gaunt Brothers Racing: #96 Ty Dillion
JTG Daugherty Racing: #37 Ryan Preece
Kaulig Racing: #16 Kaz Grala
Team Penske: #33 Austin Cindric
Motorsports Business Management: #49 Chad Finchum #66 Timmy HillPublished 23 Jan 2021, 18:35 IST