NASCAR Daytona 500: Full weekend schedule for the race at Daytona International Speedway

After an unofficial start to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition event for the second consecutive year, NASCAR will arrive at Daytona International Speedway to officially kick off the points-paying action with the 65th annual Daytona 500.

The 2023 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 19th, 2023, at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway. The event will be broadcast on FOX at 2:30 pm ET.

Daytona International Speedway will host the season openers of the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series over five days.

The 40 participating drivers in next week’s Daytona 500 will compete for over 200 laps. The practice and its qualifying race will be held at the 2.25-mile-long Superspeedway on the same day, i.e., February 18th, 2023. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with the Daytona 500 main race.

Austin Cindric and Team Penske enter as the defending winners of the Daytona 500 after their thrilling victory in the 64th running. He will look to win back-to-back titles.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Daytona 500

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway:

Tuesday, February 14th, 2023

2:00 pm ET: Random draw for Xfinity Series qualifying lineup

4:00 pm ET: Random draw for Cup Series qualifying lineup

Wednesday, February 15th, 2023

8 am ET: Cup Series Media Day

8:15 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series single-car qualifying (one lap, two rounds)

Thursday, February 16th, 2023

4:05 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice

7 pm ET: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1

8:45 pm ET: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1

Friday, February 17th, 2023

1:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

7:30 pm ET: NextEra Energy 250

Saturday, February 18th, 2023

10 am ET: Cup Series final practice

11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race

5 pm ET: Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300

Sunday, February 19th, 2023

2:30 pm: Daytona 500 (200 laps)

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Daytona International Speedway from February 17th to 19th, 2023.

