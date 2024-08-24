NASCAR at Daytona Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR: Ally 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Source: USA Today Sports)

After an eventful Michigan race, the 2024 NASCAR season heads to the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The season’s 25th race will go live on NBC Sports at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 24.

The Daytona summer race will be contested on a 2.5-mile superspeedway. A total of 36 drivers will compete over 160 laps in an attempt to drive down victory lane.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Who is on pole for Coke Zero Sugar 400?

In Friday’s (August 23) Cup Series qualifying, Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell won his fourth pole of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season with a speed of 183.165 mph. This is the fourth career pole for McDowell. His teammate, Todd Gilliland, will share the front row with him after a lap of 182.801 mph.

The pair will be followed by Joey Logano, Ryan Preece, and Josh Berry in the top five. Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

Last year’s Daytona summer race winner, Chris Buescher, will start 13th on Saturday, August 24.

2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at the Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #34 - Michael McDowell
  2. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #41 - Ryan Preece
  5. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric
  9. #5 - Kyle Larson
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #8 - Kyle Busch
  12. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  15. #10 - Noah Gragson
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  19. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #48 - Alex Bowman
  22. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  23. #33 - Austin Hill
  24. #1 - Ross Chastain
  25. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  26. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  27. #20 - Christopher Bell
  28. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  29. #62 - Parker Retzlaff
  30. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  31. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  32. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen
  33. #15 - Cody Ware
  34. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #51 - Justin Haley
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  38. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  39. #44 - Joey Gase
  40. #43 - Erik Jones

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway for the 66th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday.

