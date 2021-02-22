NASCAR Cup Series: First-lap wrecks hurt two contenders on Daytona Road Course

Before the first lap of the NASCAR Cup Series race on the Daytona Road Course was complete, two drivers had issues, bringing out a yellow flag.

A rough first turn for McDowell and early damage for Kyle Busch. That escalated quickly.



That was Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell who missed the first turn, and when he got back on the track, he would begin to lose his right-front tire. He said he thought the tire was going down at the green flag, and it brought out the caution flag when the tire came apart.

An aerial view of the issues for Michael McDowell and Kyle Busch on lap 1 at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/Gg35BPuILh — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 21, 2021

What happened to Kyle Busch in Daytona NASCAR race?

Kyle Busch had a hole punched into the right-front bumper of his car as traffic backed up into the first turn. During the caution, his team patched it up, getting him back in the race. He would restart P39.

Michael McDowell brought out the first-lap caution with a tire that came apart. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Both would be able to continue stay on the lead lap. After the first round of pit stops, Busch raced his way into the top five with a damaged car.

Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski and Matt DiBenedetto also had issues when the caution came out on Lap 5. DiBenedetto's right rear tire tore up the back end of his No. 21 Wood Brothers Mustang.

Keselowski suffered minor damage when he locked up his tires on the frontstretch, but rallied to finish in the top five in Stage 1. Chase Elliott won Stage 1, followed by Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin