NASCAR to debut F1-like driver cam technology

As part of the new media rights deal, NASCAR will debut a driver cam technology similar to Formula 1. This will allow fans to watch onboards on any driver accompanied by live stats, race status, and telemetry data such as speed and RPM.

The new media rights deal is a $7.7 billion agreement with several media companies to cover NASCAR races from 2025 to 2031. One of the partners is TNT Sports, the sports division of Warner Bros. Discovery that will exclusively offer the new F1-like driver cam technology via Max.

Based on Max's preview, the driver cam technology will provide in-race information such as the last pit stop and driver position on the track.

In addition to the individual driver view, the media company will host two pre-set multiview stream options featuring four drivers each. These will allow fans to follow multiple drivers on one screen coupled with the telemetry and other live stats.

The drivers will be chosen based on the hottest weekly storylines and polls on B/R Racing's social media platforms. Bleacher Report is also under TNT Sports.

Max's driver cam technology will be available for all 38 races in the NASCAR Cup Series season starting with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The Clash is a non-points-paying race that will allow teams to prepare for the season-opener at Daytona.

The 2025 Cook Out Clash is scheduled for February 2.

NASCAR is set to return to the Bowman Gray Stadium after 54 years - Source: Imagn

Moreover, TNT Sports will exclusively present the inaugural in-season tournament following Prime Video's five-week NASCAR broadcast. The tournament races include Atlanta on June 28, Chicago on July 6, Sonoma on July 13, Dover on July 20, and Indianapolis on July 27.

NASCAR's $7.7B multi-year media rights deal

Compared to the previous media rights deal with FOX and NBC, NASCAR's new deal represents about a 40% increase amounting to $7.7 billion. The partnership is effective for seven years starting in the upcoming 2025 Cup Series season.

As mentioned, TNT Sports is part of the new media rights deal alongside Prime Video. FOX and NBC will also continue their partnership with the stock car racing league to cover race weekends.

FOX will host the first couple of races on the 2025 calendar including the Daytona 500. Prime Video will take over in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte for a five consecutive race schedule including the inaugural Mexico City race on June 15.

TNT Sports will cover the five-race in-season tournament from June 28 to July 27. Upon the end of the tournament in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, NASCAR will reward the winner with a $1 million prize money.

For the remainder of the season, NBC will take over the broadcasting duties alongside cable TV channel-owned USA Network.

Joey Logano will return to NASCAR as a three-time defending champion. The 2025 season will also mark the third consecutive year with Team Penske as the defending champion, which includes Ryan Blaney's 2023 title-winning run.

