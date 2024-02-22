NASCAR debuts new tire compound ahead of 2024 Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway will witness the stock cars running with a new tire compound on the superspeedway.

After the recent repavement work of the 1.54-mile track in 2022, it was observed that the asphalt was very smooth and therefore could not optimally wear the tires down. Tire wear is an essential aspect of racing as it helps the cars stay glued to the track despite high-speed maneuvers.

To tackle the traction problem occurring due to the new surface, the tire manufacturer of NASCAR cars, Goodyear, came up with a new compound for the track. Compared to the previous versions, the new tire has a thinner tread wall, resulting in better tire temperature control due to quick heat dissipation.

Goodyear's director of racing, Greg Stucker, opened up about how the progression at Atlanta Motor Speedway has carved the prospects of an "exciting" race. He said (via jayski.com):

“Atlanta was always a fast track, but the old, abrasive racing surface really degraded tires quickly. Since its repave a couple years ago, NASCAR has decided to run the superspeedway rules package there and that has really changed the racing."

Stucker added:

"The smooth track surface is extremely fast and that, combined with the racing package, makes for an exciting race.”

2024 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in a nutshell

The 260-lap race spanning across the 1.54-mile oval will kick off on Sunday, February 25, 3:00 pm ET. FOX and PRN have taken responsibility for telecasting the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season.

The restructured superspeedway has recorded a temperature of 28 degrees around the elevation and 5 degrees on the straightway. A total of 37 Cup drivers will yearn to secure the pinnacle spot but they won't be allowed practice sessions during the weekend.

A similar rule package was witnessed at the season-opener Daytona 500 race and will be seen at the Talladega race in April. For qualifying, only one car would be allowed to run over a single lap on Saturday to determine Sunday's lineup.

One driver to look out for is Team Penske's Joey Logano, who secured the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 victory and will look to defend it this year.