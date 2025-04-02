NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Darlington Raceway: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action this weekend at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. The Goodyear 400 is a part of NASCAR's annual "Throwback" weekend.

Ad

Ahead of the eighth race of the 2025 campaign, few drivers stand out that fans will want on their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups. According to DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino, Kyle Larson enters this Sunday as the odds-on favorite at +450 to win.

This is no surprise as the driver of the #5 has one win at Darlington and led a staggering 263 laps in last fall's event. While he has seven career top fives at Darlington, including three runner-ups, Larson has failed to finish in the top 10 in three of his last five Darlington starts. While it'd be foolish not to bet on Larson in some sort of capacity, it could be a win or bust.

Ad

Trending

The second favorite to win by the oddsmakers is Tyler Reddick at +650. The driver of the #45 nearly won at Darlington a year ago after leading 174 laps but ultimately finished 32nd after tangling with Chris Buescher late in the race. If he can stay out of trouble, Reddick is worth a play this weekend.

Another driver to keep an eye on is Martinsville winner Denny Hamlin, who has the third-best odds at +700. The driver of the #11 has led laps in each of his last 10 starts at Darlington, including two wins. With four Darlington wins and the momentum of a dominant Martinsville win, it'd be a solid strategy to have Hamlin on your bet slip.

Ad

Brad Keselowski might be the best sleeper pick this weekend. At +2800 to win, this is incredible value given the fact that the driver of the #6 is the defending winner of the spring Darlington race. Keselowski has finished no worse than 14th in his last five Darlington starts. However, it's been a rough 2025 for the co-owner of RFK Racing so far, as he's failed to finish in the top 10 through seven races. Still, Darlington could be where Keselowski gets back on track.

Ad

Another solid sleeper is Alex Bowman at +3000 to win. The driver of the #48 nearly won two weeks ago at Homestead and finished eighth in the spring Darlington race last season. He has been off to a strong start in 2025, and Darlington could be where he picks up his first win of the year.

When does the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington start?

NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Imagn

Nicknamed "The Lady in Black," Darlington Raceway will be the site for the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of 2025. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. EST.

The race, which is set to run 293 laps for 400 miles, can be viewed on FS1 or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback