NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Nashville Superspeedway: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

Nashville Superspeedway is the site of this Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series race. The Cracker Barrel 400 is set to be 300 laps and 400 miles around the 1.33-mile track and will be the second broadcast on Amazon Prime.

For sports bettors who want to try and make some money off the action, there are a few drivers they would like to have in their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups. According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday evening EST, Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at +450. The driver of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports has three wins in 2025, is a past Nashville winner in 2021, and aims to bounce back from a DNF in last week's Coca-Cola 600.

Denny Hamlin enters as the second favorite at +550. The driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing won the pole for last year's Nashville race and was leading with under 10 laps to go, but ultimately finished 12th. Hamlin has a pair of top 10s at the track with a best finish of third (June 2023). His JGR teammate, Christopher Bell, has the next-best odds at +600 to win. Aside from a 36th-place finish last year, the driver of the #20 has finished no worse than ninth in four starts at the venue. For bettors, it'd be a solid strategy to have one of the three favorites.

One driver who could be a great sleeper pick is Chris Buescher at +2500 to win. The driver of the #17 finished fifth in last year's race at Nashville after starting ninth. In the ongoing season, Buescher has finished top 10 in two of his last three races. At 16th in the points standings, a win would be huge for Buescher in clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Another potential sleeper pick is Joey Logano at +2200 to win. The driver of the #22 is the defending winner at Nashville, which was the first win in his championship-winning season last year. With odds like those, it's hard not to see Logano as being worth a play on your DFS lineup this weekend.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Nashville start?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action this weekend for racing at the Nashville Superspeedway. Named the Cracker Barrel 400, the 300-lap event is set to take place at 7 p.m. EST.

The race can be watched on Amazon Prime or listened to on the Motor Racing Network. This marks the second-ever race on Amazon Prime as the streaming service made its debut last Sunday for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Ross Chastain aims to go back-to-back after winning last Sunday at Charlotte. He's a former winner at Nashville (2023) and will aim for his seventh career victory overall.

