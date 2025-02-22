NASCAR DFS picks 2025 Ambetter Health 400: Top drivers, sleepers, and strategy for DraftKings and FanDuel

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns this weekend for the second race of the 2025 campaign in the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. While there's some unpredictability in any drafting track race, there's still a few drivers who stand out above the rest on the sportsbooks.

Ad

The opening betting odds, according to CBS Sports, saw Ryan Blaney be listed as the early favorite to win at +850 followed by Team Penske teammate Joey Logano at +900. However, with Blaney qualifying on the pole for Sunday's race and Logano starting fourth, the odds are sure to shift more in their favor once the sportsbooks revise the starting grid. After finishing second in last year's race in a nail-biter, it's no surprise that Blaney is the favorite to win on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Following the two Penske drivers are Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and the third Penske driver Austin Cindric, who all started at +1300 odds to win. Elliott is a former winner on the Atlanta drafting track reconfiguration back in 2022. With it also being his home track and a strong showing in Daytona, the driver of the #9 might be the favorite of the +1300 trio.

One of the key sleeper picks this weekend is Daniel Suarez, whose opening odds were at +2500. After winning the Ambetter Health 400 last year and finishing runner-up in the Atlanta playoff race, it's worth putting some money on Suarez to have another strong showing at the 1.5-mile track. Corey LaJoie, who nearly won at Atlanta back in 2022, could be another sleeper pick with his opening odds at +5500.

Ad

So, who are the NASCAR betting experts putting in their DFS lineup this week? Steven Taranto, a NASCAR insider who scored 17 NASCAR sports betting wins in 2024, is backing Logano to emerge victorious in Sunday's 400-mile race. The insider is also, according to CBS Sports, not going with Denny Hamlin this weekend due to lack of performance at Atlanta in recent memory. The driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is coming off a 24th-place effort in the Daytona 500 after leading on the last lap.

Ad

Taranto picked William Byron to win last year's Daytona 500 and Chase Elliott to win last year at Texas, among his 17 sports betting victories in 2024. He is the lead NASCAR writer for CBS Sports.

When does the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta take place?

On the heels of a chaotic Daytona 500, the NASCAR Cup Series is already back to more drafting-style racing this weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The green flag for Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 is set to drop at 3 p.m. EST.

Ad

Fans can watch the race on FOX or listen on the Motor Racing Network. NASCAR also provides fans with onboard cameras of every driver that can be watched on MAX with a MAX subscription.

William Byron aims to make it two straight wins to start the 2025 season after winning last weekend's Daytona 500. Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez will look to defend his Ambetter Health 400 win after taking the checkered flag in the event last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"