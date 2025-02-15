NASCAR DFS picks 2025 Daytona 500: Top drivers, sleepers, and strategy for DraftKings and FanDuel

With the 2025 NASCAR season underway, race fans will be looking forward to thrilling racing action every weekend. With the season-opening Daytona 500 coming up this Sunday, there are a few drivers that stand out on the sportsbook.

According to FanDuel, the initial odds saw 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson as the favorite to pull off his first career Daytona 500 victory at +1200. Following the driver of the #5 car was three-time and defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, and 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, all at +1300.

However, if fans head over to DraftKings, they'd see that Busch is the newly-updated favorite to win his first Daytona 500 at +900. Following Busch is Denny Hamlin at +1000 and Blaney, Logano, and Chase Elliott all at +1100.

Before fans figure out who they want on their NASCAR daily fantasy sports lineup (DFS), it's important to get the opinion of a few experts. Mike McClure, a professional DFS player, has over $2 million in DFS winnings, according to sportsline.com. He called Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium two weeks ago at +300.

This week, per sportsline.com, McClure's strategy is taking Elliott on both DraftKings and FanDuel as he believes the driver of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet could pull off his first Daytona 500 win. McClure picked a few winners correctly in 2024, most notably Larson at Las Vegas with a 21-5 payout, along with Hamlin's wins at Bristol (5-1) and Richmond (17-4).

Steven Taranto, a CBS Sports NASCAR writer, had an outstanding 2024 record when it comes to NASCAR DFS. Taranto correctly predicted 17 winners in 2024, according to sportsline.com, including William Byron's win in the Daytona 500 a year ago.

One strategy Taranto is going with is to fade 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell. Joining Spire Motorsports this season, McDowell won "The Great American Race" behind the wheel of the #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford, but the racing insider doesn't expect the same with a new team this season.

Both McClure and Taranto have Todd Gilliland as a top sleeper pick to win this year's Daytona 500. Gilliland is set for his fourth full-time season with Front Row Motorsports and aims to become the first driver since Austin Cindric in 2022 to win his first career race in the Daytona 500.

Sunday's Daytona 500 moved up to 1 p.m. EST due to weather threat

As fans will be locking in their picks to win this Sunday's Daytona 500, NASCAR has adjusted its plans for the 200-lap event. With rain looming in the forecast, NASCAR has moved to start of Sunday's race up to 1:30 p.m. EST, one hour earlier from the original start time.

Last year's Daytona 500 had weather issues as well as the race was postponed to Monday due to rain. William Byron wheeled his #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to victory in that race.

The Daytona 500 has been moved to a different day only three times in history, in 2012, 2020, and 2024.

