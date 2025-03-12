NASCAR DFS picks 2025 Las Vegas: Top drivers, sleepers and strategy for DraftKings and FanDuel

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns this weekend for the fifth race of the 2025 season, the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For fans who will be tuning in for Sunday's action, they'll want to have a few drivers on their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup.

With a few key storylines heading into this Sunday's 267-lap event, those who bet on the race will want a strategy for DraftKings and FanDuel. According to both sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon EST, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are the early favorites to win. It's no surprise as Larson, who's at +400 to win on both books, won the spring race at Las Vegas last year. The driver of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has four top-two finishes at Las Vegas in the NextGen era.

Bell, meanwhile, is riding a three-race win streak. The driver of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota finished runner-up in the last two Las Vegas fall races and has four top-10s at the track in the NextGen era. At +600 odds to win on FanDuel, the Oklahoma native is seeking to be the first driver since 2007 to win four straight Cup races. Whether you have them winning, finishing top 5 or top 10, Larson and Bell are both drivers bettors need on their bet slip.

A longshot bet that could be worth a play is Joey Logano, who sits at +1100 odds to win. The driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford won the last Cup race at Las Vegas last October and won the October 2022 race. While he hasn't won the spring race since 2020, +1100 to win for the defending winner at the track is solid odds for bettors.

Another longshot worth a play might be Alex Bowman at +2500 odds to win. The driver of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has three top fives in his last five Las Vegas races, including a win in the spring race in 2022. The safer bet would be a top-five finish at +330 odds, but regardless, Bowman might be worth a play this weekend.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas start?

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada is the site for the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to fly at 3:30 pm EST.

The race can be watched on the FS1 broadcast or can be listened to on the Performance Racing Network. Fans can also watch driver cams on MAX with a subscription to its streaming service.

Christopher Bell enters this Sunday's race after becoming the first driver to win three straight races in the NextGen era. Joey Logano, meanwhile, will look to make it two Las Vegas wins in a row.

