NASCAR DFS picks 2025 Phoenix: Top drivers, sleepers, and strategy for DraftKings and FanDuel

Phoenix Raceway is the site for the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 1.0-mile track hosts the 312-lap Shriners Children's 500 this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX and the Motor Racing Network.

The fans watching on Sunday will want to have a few drivers on their daily fantasy sports (DFS) line-up. According to DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks, Christopher Bell is the opening favorite to win at +500 odds. Bell has won the last two Cup Series races this season and is the defending winner of the Phoenix spring race. However, a driver hasn't won three straight Cup races in the NextGen era. While the trend might not be in the driver of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing's favor, Bell is the one fans should have on their bet slip on DraftKings or FanDuel.

Ryan Blaney is the second favorite to win at +550 odds. This is no surprise as Phoenix is one of the better tracks for the 2023 Cup Series champion. Since the beginning of the NextGen era, the driver of the #12 Team Penske Ford has finished no worse than fifth at Phoenix. That makes Blaney a definite favorite for this weekend's event.

A longshot fans might want to add to their bet slips is Chris Buescher. The driver of the #17 RFK Racing Ford has finished no worse than 15th in his last four Phoenix races and finished runner-up in last year's spring race. At +2200 odds, Buescher is certainly an underdog, but he's worth a play given his track record at Phoenix.

One driver fans might want to avoid betting on this weekend is Chase Elliott. Aside from his win at Phoenix in 2020, the driver of the #9 has only one top-10 finish in his last five Phoenix races. At +1000 to win, it might be a good strategy to avoid Elliott this weekend.

Another driver to avoid this weekend is three-time and defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano. While he's the defending Phoenix winner, he only has one top 10 in the last three Phoenix spring races. Logano has the fall Phoenix race figured out, but he seems to struggle in the spring. At +900 to win, Logano is another one fans should avoid this weekend.

Phoenix Raceway will host the championship race later this season

While the 1.0-mile Phoenix Raceway is the fourth race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the second race at the Arizona track will mean more. For the sixth straight season, Phoenix Raceway will host this year's Championship 4 race at season's end.

Team Penske has had the title race on the lock for the last three seasons. Logano picked up championships in 2022 and 2024 with victories at Phoenix, while Ryan Blaney finished runner-up at Phoenix in 2023 en route to the title. In three seasons, Team Penske has won every championship in the NextGen era.

