NASCAR to disclose new aero package at Phoenix this week

NASCAR will unveil a new aero package for the Cup Series cars at the upcoming race at Phoenix Raceway. The package aims to improve racing on short tracks and road courses. It also brings changes to the aerodynamic surfaces as well as the engine.

NASCAR has reduced the size of the rear spoilers from four inches to two inches. Select rear diffuser panels have been removed, which will lead to a significant loss of downforce. Engine strakes have also been removed.

With these changes, NASCAR hopes to reduce downforce by 30 percent, making the cars tougher to handle in the corners. The loss of grip will challenge the driver's ability to control the throttle.

The new package hopes to create an imbalance in the car's handling characteristics, leading to more passing. The crew's role in setting up the car will become more important.

Veteran driver Kevin Harvick encouraged the changes as he said to NASCAR:

"I love the fact that they’ve been aggressive with it and trying to fix it. That’s part of the collaboration between NASCAR and the drivers and believing in each other."

"They’re going to do something, and they believe what we’re saying. As long as everybody collaborates and keeps continuing down that path, the racing can get better."

The new aero package was tested by six drivers from all three manufacturers. Three entries from Chevrolet, two from Ford, and a single entry from Toyota participated in a test in Phoenix before the season began. Three cars were then taken to the wind tunnel to ensure no manufacturer had any significant advantage.

The changes to the car haven't increased the engine's horsepower. For damp weather conditions, NASCAR has introduced windshield wipers, windshield defoggers, and flaps behind rear tires and rear lights.

Brad Keselowski, one of six drivers who tested the cars, was optimistic about the changes:

"I’m really encouraged with what I saw at the test. It should make the racing a little better than it has been on short tracks and potentially on road courses."

After its debut at the Phoenix Raceway, the new package will be used at the following race weekends:

Charlotte Motorspeedway (road course)

Chicago (street course)

Circuit of the Americas

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)

Martinsville

New Hampshire

North Wilkesboro

Phoenix

Richmond

Sonoma

Watkins Glen

"We don’t need any practice": NASCAR drivers on the extra practice session

With the advent of the new rules, the teams will get an extra 50-minute practice session on Friday to test the package. Teams will be allowed to change their car setup before the technical inspection on Saturday. No changes will be allowed after the qualifying session.

While many drivers welcomed the practice session, 23XI driver Tyler Reddick had differing opinions:

"We don’t need any practice, Just send us out there and let us race. You look back at how we tackled COVID, just showing up and racing. Some of our better races were those. A normal practice time amount is plenty of time."

With the teams returning to Phoenix for the championship race, they will focus on collecting valuable data for the final race.

