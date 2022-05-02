NASCAR 2022 at Dover Rain pushes race to Monday noon with Kyle Larson 

The NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon in Dover, Delaware, was postponed due to rain and will resume Monday at noon. The Cup Series race completed 78 laps out of 400 on the mile-long race track. There was a lot of disappointment from fans who traveled to the race track for the weekend and didn't see a whole race on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin dominated the first stage before the green flag pit stopped in stage one. Kyle Larson will lead the field in the green flag to complete the remaining three hundred laps left when the race resumes.

Meanwhile, defending race winner Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman will resume from ninth position. Interestingly, the team scored a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 2021 race – a four-driver team sweep accomplished only four times in the Cup Series' history.

The field will look different on Monday regarding who's in gaining and losing position from what we saw yesterday. According to the weather radar, Monday afternoon will have clear skies and warmer temperatures. Drivers will have till lap 120 in stage one and lap 240 in stage two, then till lap 400 to decide the winner. The Grandstands won't be as packed as the crowds on Sunday were, but it will still be a great day of racing at the "Monster Mile."

NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Weather update

By noon on Monday morning, there will be sunny skies over Dover International Speedway. Much better weather is expected compared to Sunday afternoon. These bright conditions will provide for good racing by the Cup Series drivers. Expect to see the field head to pit road when the cars hit the track to get new tires and look to position themselves for stage points.

Kyle Larson is currently at the top of the leaderboard. One can, however, expect to see some surprises on the field as to who gets upfront and looks to clinch into the playoffs this fall.

