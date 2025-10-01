NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger gives his honest take on ‘keyboard warriors

AJ Allmendinger, the NASCAR driver, opened up about the role of Internet critics and fans in terms of feedback. He also mentioned the downside of changing the playoff format and its implications.Allmendinger talked about internet critics and fan feedback. He specifically called out the “keyboard warriors” of NASCAR. He emphasized that while the sport relies on fans’ feedback, there was a dichotomy in their calls. Allmendinger clarified that if fans vigorously demand a season-long, 36-race championship season, then by all means, NASCAR should make that happen. However, it might take the fun away if the championship were decided too soon, before the season's final races.In an interview with Door Bumper Clear Podcast, AJ Allmendinger said:&quot;At the end of the day, our sport is run off the fans; if you pull a huge group of the fans that they go. We want 36-race championship, then we need to do it, but those are also the people you if if You know next year such and such clinches championship with two races going. Well, this is stupid. Yeah, no, this is your fault like this, because this is where it's coming from.&quot;In 2025, AJ Allmendinger struggled with different tracks and race conditions but managed to end the overall Cup standings in 25th position. He scored points regularly, with multiple top-10 results, such as a sixth place at the Chicago Street Course and fifth at Darlington. He was good at competing on road courses, which was a major highlight for him this season, and thus, he was able to keep the hopes of playoffs alive.AJ Allmendinger believes Shane van Gisbergen has raised the bar for Supercars drivers in NASCARAJ Allmendinger has praised Shane van Gisbergen for significantly raising the standard for Supercars drivers transitioning to NASCAR. Van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion from New Zealand, has quickly made a remarkable impact in the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing, claiming four wins in the 2025 season, primarily on road courses. Allmendinger highlighted that SVG's success has set high expectations for other Australian and New Zealand drivers who aim to make the move, making their path far more challenging than it appeared initially. On Door Bumper Clear podcast:&quot;The dude is all world, right? You go win three championships over there. I was joking with him... I was like, 'You've really screwed all these Australian guys and New Zealand guys trying to come over.' And he's like, 'What do you mean?' And I'm like, 'Because, they just look at you and go, oh, I mean, he's smoking everybody. I mean, I'm sure we can come over there in the road courses and do it.'&quot; (19:16 onwards)AJ Allmendinger explained that Van Gisbergen's dominant performances have unintentionally created pressure on other Supercar talents attempting to replicate his achievements. While SVG’s road course prowess and improving oval race results have been impressive, other newcomers from the Supercars realm have struggled to match his speed and consistency.