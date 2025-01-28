NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo reacts to viral IndyCar promo featuring Alex Palou

NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo enthusiastically commented on the IndyCar trailer by Fox that features Alex Palou, who is one of just 13 drivers in history to have won the IndyCar championship three times.

This year, FOX will broadcast all 17 IndyCar races including the Indianapolis 500 and to promote the season they released a commercial promoting the 2025 IndyCar season. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Alfredo praised the humorous promo and wrote on X:

"Bro what is this Alex Palou IndyCar commercial😂 Lowkey great advertising by them 👏 "

FOX had previously shared another promo starring Josef Newgarden, a two-time champion and Indianapolis 500 winner, along with a cameo by NFL legend Tom Brady. You can watch the trailer featuring Palou below:

The IndyCar season starts on March 2 in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will wrap up on August 31 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Anthony Alfredo tests Young’s Motorsports' No. 42 car at The Rock

Anthony Alfredo (5) during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

Anthony Alfredo will race for Young’s Motorsports for his fourth full-time season in the Xfinity Series this year. He will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet with crew chief, Andrew Abbott at the team, which will enter its second season in the Xfinity Series. Young’s Motorsports had one top-five and two top-10 finishes in 2024.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut native finished 15th in the final standings last year with two top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

"I am very excited to join the Young’s Motorsports team this season. I certainly respect what Tyler and his team are building. It’s clear they are determined to become a serious contender in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and I look forward to being a part of that. I am grateful for the opportunity and am ready to make the most of it," Alfredo said in a team release.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Truck Series hosted a test day at Rockingham Speedway on Tuesday from 9 am to 4:30 pm ET. The test will precede the Xfinity Series race on April 19, which is also the first Xfinity Series race set to take place at the venue since 2004. Alfredo shared a picture from the test 1.017-mile track in Rockingham and wrote:

"The Rock 📍 @youngsmtrsports 4️⃣2️⃣"

The 25-year-old will also race in the 2025 Daytona 500 for Beard Motorsports. Alfredo, who has 41 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series in three years, will pilot the No. 62 Chevy. He also made three starts in the series with the team at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway last year.

Anthony Alfredo competed in one full-time Cup season in Front Row Motorsports' No. 38 Ford in 2021 and finished 30th in the final points standings.

