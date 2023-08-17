NASCAR driver arrested on charges of impaired driving

The part-time NASCAR Truck Series Jason White has been issued charges of drunken driving, after being arrested earlier this month.

According to TobyChristie.com, the Huntersville Police Department confirmed the details of the arrest to them through a police report, confirming that white was arrested on August 3rd (Thursday) at 5:42 pm ET, where he was brought on charges of impaired driving.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Driving While Impaired (DWI) in North Carolina are divided into five categories, from Level V to Class I, and involve a variety of penalties.

The most severe level, Level 1, carries a fine of up to $4,000 and a prison sentence from 30 days to two years. On the other hand, the least severe penalty is Level 1, carries a fine of up to $200 and prison sentence of 24 hours to 60 days.

According to TobyChristie.com, the North Carolina Judicial Branch has scheduled a court appearance for Jason White on September 6 (Wednesday), where a judge will rule on charges of speeding, reckless driving to endanger, and exceeding speed limit, along with the above-mentioned charges of DWI.

How Jason White performed at NASCAR’s top-level series

The 44-year-old driver returned to NASCAR for the first time since 2021 with Truck Series this year in February, driving the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished in 15th place.

Jason White recently tried to qualify for a Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway, but unfortunately failed to qualify for the event with MBM Motorsports.

The Richmond, Virginia born driver has made 214 appearances in NASCAR’s top-three national series, that includes nine top-five and 21 top-10 finishes in the Truck Series, with a best finish of P2 at Michigan in 2012.

Jason White has also served as the president of motorsports for CMR Roofing, a longtime sponsor of Ryan Sieg and RSS Racing in NASCAR’s second tier series. However, last weekend at IMS Road Course, the company’s logo was missing from the #39 Ford Mustang.