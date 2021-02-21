NASCAR driver hits a bird on Daytona Road Course

NASCAR driver Austin Cindric got off to a great start on the Daytona Road Course Saturday. Then he hit a bird.

Austin Cindric, the Xfinity Series champion, started on the pole in the Xfinity Series race and led the first five laps. Somewhere along the way, he hit a bird. Cindric reported the incident to his Team Penske crew.

“I just hit a small bird with my left front headlight,” says race leader Austin Cindric | #NASCAR — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) February 20, 2021

It was not the first time NASCAR drivers have hit wildlife on the track, especially at Daytona, where seagulls and other birds are popular sights.

Dale Earnhardt '91 vibes https://t.co/waER8XVwsZ — Aaron Bearden (@aaronbearden93) February 20, 2021

Austin Cindric has an eventful day at Daytona

Austin Cindric won last week's season-opening Xfinity Series race on the Datyona oval. His performance on the big track earned him the pole position for the road course race Saturday. Austin Cindric was leading early when a Daytona Beach bird decided to dive-bomb his car.

Several laps later, Cindric was involved in a big crash with A.J. Allmendinger while racing for the lead at the end of Stage 1. The crash damaged the front of Cindric's car, drawing references to the bird.

