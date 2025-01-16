NASCAR driver Austin Dillon looks back on 2024 hunting season 

Austin Dillon recently posted Instagram pictures of his hunting trip in 2024 and reminisced about the time he spent with his family and friends.

Dillon, born on April 27, 1990, in Lewisville, North Carolina, drives the #3 Chevrolet Camaro (the iconic number of Dale Earnhardt Sr.) for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He comes from a racing family where he drives the car for a team owned by his grandfather and NASCAR legend, Richard Childress. The 34-year-old's versatility and ability to perform under pressure was in full display at the 2018 Daytona 500, where he claimed victory exactly 20 years after Earnhardt's sole victory on the track.

The North Carolina native posted on Instagram and in the caption penned a heartwarming message involving the significant moments during the 2024 Hunting season.

"2024 hunting season was truly memorable. There’s nothing like spending time with friends and family in the woods. This year, I had a blast working on my first piece of hunting property," he shared.

He talked about his brother and father hunting wild bucks with a bow and also him taking down his first ever bear which he later enjoyed in the form of a sausage, further calling it his 'favorite' meat.

"Some major highlights included my brother and dad harvesting bucks with a bow, all while having the boys in camp to help pass on the tradition. I can’t forget taking my first black bear with a bow—he was around 300+ lbs! The bear sausage we enjoyed this winter was by far my favorite meat. Followed up by smashing ducks at Mallard Manshun with good buddies. What an incredible year!," he further penned.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Austin Dillon also recalled his first-ever paycheck that he earned.

When Austin Dillon reflected on earning his first paycheck from Richard Childress

Austin Dillon during driver introductions before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Austin Dillon recently reflected on his first paycheck in the racing world during an interview with USA Today. He recalled working as an assistant groundskeeper at Richard Childress Racing (RCR). He said:

"I was the assistant groundskeeper at the (Richard Childress Racing) shop. I helped weed-eat. I got a check from RCR I think for like $400, although it might have just been cash from my dad."

He humorously noted that despite his efforts, no one had weeded that area again since his work there, highlighting a unique memory from his early days in the sport.

In the 2024 season, Austin Dillon competed in 34 races and won at the Richmond Raceway making it his 6th career win in the premier NASCAR Series. The North Carolina native though didn't have a great season where he finished 32nd in the standings with 5 top-10 finishes during the season. Dillon will be hoping to make an impact in the upcoming season and stay true to the legacy of #3 in NASCAR.

