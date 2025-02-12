NASCAR driver Benny Chastain dies aged 82, tributes pour in for the veteran legend

Veteran NASCAR and ARCA Menards Series driver Benny Chastain has passed away at the age of 82. The news of his death on February 9, 2025, was met with an outpour of tributes from the racing community and fans across the globe. Many took to social media to reminisce his contributions to stock car racing and his presence in the ARCA garage.

Chastain, who competed in the ARCA Menards Series for two decades, began his racing career at a relatively late age, making his ARCA Menards Series debut in 2004 at South Boston Speedway when he was 55. Despite not competing full-time in the series outside of the 2006 season, he remained a fixture in ARCA, earning a reputation as a dedicated and passionate driver. His best finish in the series was 15th at Daytona in 2020.

His passing was first reported on social media, by Jared Haas. He took to his X account and wrote,

“Former ARCA driver Benny Chastain has passed away. He was 82 years old. R.I.P.”

Messages from fans started pouring in shortly after. Some praised Benny as a beloved personality in the ARCA garage, while others fondly remembered their interactions with him. Zachary Tinkle, a 2019 Vore's Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Champion, paid tribute to Chastain, recalling his brief interactions with him,

"Really saddened to have learned of the passing of a fellow ARCA competitor, Benny Chastain. I got to race with Benny in 2022 at Daytona, and from the short interactions we had, he was always very nice to me. You were loved by many in the ARCA garage, and we will miss you. My thoughts and prayers are with the Chastain family during this time. Rest In Peace, Benny."

"Former ARCA Menards Driver Benny Chastain has passed away at the age of 82. He made his last ARCA start at Daytona in 2022, finishing 25th for Fast Track Racing," another post read.

"God speed, Benny Chastain," a fan wrote.

"Sad news to hear about long-time competitor Benny Chastain's passing, one of the true ARCA Menards Series journeymen in the early 2000s. #ARCA," another tweet read.

"Rest in peace, Benny Chastain," read another post.

In 2004, Chastain made his ARCA Menards Series debut, finishing 22nd. His career best came in 2020 at Daytona, where he was 15th. Despite starting his racing career at 55, he remained a competitor in the sport, making his final start at Daytona in 2022 at the age of 79, finishing 25th while driving for Fast Track Racing.

A Look Back: When Benny Chastain Drove to End Hunger

In 2011, Benny Chastain took part in a special initiative alongside his stock car racing dreams. At 68 years old, he teamed up with AARP and the Drive to End Hunger (DTEH) campaign to raise awareness about senior hunger while competing in the ARCA Racing Series.

Chastain, driving the No. 75 Bob Schacht Motorsports ARCA car, partnered with AARP to compete in eight races during the season. The sponsorship deal aimed to highlight the issue of hunger among older Americans while supporting Chastain’s passion for racing. The campaign included fundraisers, awareness programs, and grant initiatives to combat hunger nationwide.

"I'm thrilled to take my racing to the next level while serving a cause that can help millions of American seniors," Chastain said at the time. "This is a chance to rally the ARCA racing community around a terrible problem and help find solutions." (via disabled-world.com)

AARP Chief Brand Officer Emilio Pardo praised Chastain’s involvement. He said,

"Benny represents generations of older Americans who are asking themselves, 'What's next?' We're excited to have him back for 2011 to continue chasing his racing dream while giving back to a cause that will help seniors who are struggling." (via disabled-world.com)

Chastain’s Drive to End Hunger car featured a special livery, prominently displaying the campaign’s logos. The initiative encouraged fans and corporations to contribute through a text-to-donate program and trackside activations.

