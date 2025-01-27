NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe shares adorable parenting moment after ‘walking for an hour’ with his newborn

Chase Briscoe is spending the NASCAR off-season with his bigger family, including his newborn twins. The driver took to social media to share his newborn's reaction when sitting down after an hour-long walk.

Briscoe is a 30-year-old Indiana native who will drive the No. 19 Toyota Camry for JGR this year. He welcomed a twin, named Cooper Banks and Collins Ivy, with his wife Marissa and son Brooks Wayne last October 2024.

As per Chase Briscoe's Instagram story, the father of three posted an adorable parenting moment with his newborn.

"Everytime I sit down, we've been walking for an hour," Briscoe wrote.

Chase Briscoe's Instagram story - Source: @chasebriscoe_ on IG

His twin was born on October 8, ahead of the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race was Briscoe's last chance to secure a spot in the Round of 8 for the then-outgoing Stewart-Haas Racing team but to no avail. The driver's race ended in the pits after sustaining damage on the track.

Stewart-Haas Racing left NASCAR after the 2024 season, which allowed Chase Briscoe to move to Joe Gibbs Racing. He replaced Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota after MTJ retired from full-time competition.

Chase Briscoe previously drove the No. 14 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing - Source: Imagn

Briscoe will debut with his new team in the Daytona 500 on February 16. He will compete alongside teammates Christopher Bell (No. 20), Denny Hamlin (No. 11), and Ty Gibbs (No. 54).

Chase Briscoe once dedicated a race win to wife Marissa following miscarriage

Before Chase and Marissa Briscoe welcomed Brooks, the couple lost an unborn baby due to a miscarriage in May 2020. So when Briscoe won the Darlington Xfinity Series race a few days later, he dedicated the victory to his wife. In a post-race interview, the Indiana native said:

"This is for my wife. This has been the hardest week I've ever had to deal with."

He added:

"When I took the lead with 50 laps to go, I was crying in my car [...] This is more than a race win. This is the biggest win of my life after the toughest day of my life. To be able to beat the best there is, is so satisfying."

During the 2020 Toyota 200 at Darlington, Briscoe lost the lead to the charging Kyle Busch on the final lap following contact with the wall. However, the then-SHR driver drove his No. 98 Ford to the top lane to regain the lead and win the race.

A year later, Briscoe moved up to the premier series with SHR to drive the No. 14 Ford. It was the same year in October when the couple welcomed their eldest son, Brooks.

Chase Briscoe stayed with SHR's Cup program for four years before leaving for Joe Gibbs Racing. During his stay with the now-defunct NASCAR team, he scored two wins, 13 top-5s, and 27 top-10s. His final hurrah in the No. 14 car was a Round of 12 playoff run.

