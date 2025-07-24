NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe shows off his 3-year-old son racing Indianapolis Speedway in a simulator

  • NASCAR
By Zarec Sanchez
Published Jul 24, 2025 22:06 GMT
NASCAR: Daytona 500 - Media Day - Source: Imagn
Chase Briscoe and his son Brooks during the 2025 Daytona 500 Media Day - Source: Imagn

Ahead of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Chase Briscoe and his three-year-old son, Brooks Wayne, visited the IMS Museum. Brooks got his hands on the museum's simulator, where he lapped around the 2.5-mile track in an open-wheel sim racecar.

Briscoe is a 30-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver under Joe Gibbs Racing. Off the track, the Indiana native is a father to three, including twins born last year. He has been married to his wife Marissa since 2019, when he was still racing in the Xfinity Series.

In an Instagram story post, the #19 JGR driver shared a glimpse of Brooks using the simulator at the IMS Museum. He playfully asked about the possibility of a division for three-year-olds at his home track, writing:

Trending
“When is the 3-year-old division going green at IMS?”
Chase Briscoe's Instagram story - Source: @chasebriscoe_ on IG
Chase Briscoe's Instagram story - Source: @chasebriscoe_ on IG

While IMS won't likely create a new division for three-year-olds anytime soon, the 2.5-mile circuit hosts several racing series, including NASCAR and the IndyCar Series with the Indy 500. NASCAR stopped there racing between 2021 and 2023 due to underwhelming on-track action before the track returned to the calendar last year.

This year, the Brickyard 400 will host 39 drivers, including part-time entrants Katherine Legge, Jesse Love, and Josh Bilicki. The 160-lapper is scheduled for July 27 at 2:00 p.m. ET on TNT Sports.

Chase Briscoe drives the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn
Chase Briscoe drives the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

Briscoe, who debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing in 2021, has only one start at IMS from the 2024 season. He scored a 24th-place finish then, with Kyle Larson taking the checkered flag.

“I thought I was going to win the race”: Chase Briscoe on racing teammate Denny Hamlin for the win at Dover

With fresher tires on his #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at Dover Motor Speedway last week, Chase Briscoe expected to win against his teammate, Denny Hamlin. However, he failed to make a pass and had to settle for second place.

Briscoe came to the pits for tires on lap 388 before running alongside Hamlin on the final restart. While he momentarily had the lead on the inside, Hamlin got it back on the final lap before pulling away for the win.

Speaking about the race in double OT, Briscoe said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

“Obviously, I had better tire that helped. Had really good restarts there at the end, and was able to go from 10th to fourth on the first one, and then, obviously, fourth to second, and I thought I was going to win the race, truthfully.”
After his other teammate, Christopher Bell, spun while battling Hamlin in the closing laps, Briscoe avoided risking a crash with the #11.

“I want to make sure at least one JGR car won. There's no point in taking both of us out. So, yeah, good day for the company. Would've obviously loved to beat Denny, but there's a reason that guy's won 60-something races. He's just so good. He knows where to put his car in those situations, so learned a lot.” [0:32]
Denny Hamlin won at the Monster Mile for his fourth victory this year, followed by Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and Ty Gibbs - giving Joe Gibbs Racing three top-five finishes. Christopher Bell, meanwhile, crossed the line in 18th after leading for 67 laps.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
