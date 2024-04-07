Chase Briscoe recently revealed that he and his wife Marissa are expecting twins. The Stewart-Haas driver announced the news after his qualifying run at the Martinsville Speedway.

The Indiana native and his wife had their first child, Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe, on October 2, 2021. Nearly two and a half years after Brooks' birth, the couple are expectant parents again.

Chase Briscoe is the highest-placed SHR driver on the grid for today's Cook Out 400 and will start his 400-lap run from the fifth spot. Ahead of his Martinsville run, the 29-year-old announced that Marissa is pregnant with twins who are due in October.

Chase Briscoe was quoted as saying to a Frontstretch reporter [9:02]:

"I think he's [Brooks] excited, I think he's at the age where like he kind of gets it but kind of doesn't at the same time, but so far, he's all about it."

He added:

"There's not much in life honestly that compares the doctor being like, 'Oh congratulations there's two.' Like there's very few things I feel like compared in life to that. It's going to be a big change in our household but I'm excited, it is scary though at the same time for sure."

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch and others congratulate Chase Briscoe and Marissa on their new journey

In addition to Briscoe's pre-race reveal, Chase and Marissa Briscoe published an Instagram update with a series of photographs.

Brooks and two baby suits were snapped in Chase and Marissa's hands. Marissa captioned the post:

"We’ve been keeping a little secret…🤫..Briscoe party of FIVE coming in October 👶🏻👶🏻."

Chase Briscoe and Marissa Briscoe on Instagram

The news evoked emotional reactions from the fan base. Among the well-wishers were Xfinity Series driver Riley Herbst and NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver, who congratulated the couple upon learning of the news.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch also congratulated the pair on Instagram. She commented on the couple's post:

"Awww yay!! Congrats!!"

