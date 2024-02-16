NASCAR driver Chris Hacker was involved in a very serious car accident on Valentine's Day. The part-time Truck and Xfinity Series driver was on his way to Daytona International Speedway when the mishap occurred.

The news comes just days before NASCAR's opening weekend of the 2024 season and the much-anticipated Daytona 500. Hacker was not scheduled to race at Daytona this season. However, he was traveling to Daytona to serve as a mechanic for Xfinity team Joey Gase Motorsports.

An update shared via his X (formerly Twitter) account said:

"Yesterday afternoon, on his way to Daytona, Chris was involved in a serious car accident. A semi-truck crossed the center line and hit Chris's Mustang head on."

The post further reads:

"Chris was transported to Prisma Health Medical Center in Columbia, South Carolina where he underwent emergency surgery. Although a CT scan showed numerous injuries, he's now in stable condition and is expected to have a full recovery."

The statement also notified his fans and well-wishers that Hacker's family had flown to South Carolina to be alongside him. He is also in "good spirits", the notice added.

Chris Hacker competed in four Xfinity Series races last season. Moreover, he was also behind the wheel in the Truck Series for five races.

Chris Hacker was recently reinstated by NASCAR after serving his two-month suspension

24-year-old stock racing driver Chris Hacker was suspended by NASCAR last year following his DWI arrest. He was arrested by police in Huntersville on August 15, 2023.

Chris was asked to undergo NASCAR’s Road to Recovery programme before being reinstated. Hacker shared a thankfelt post on his social media thanking his fans and well-wishers for their support. He captioned it:

"6 months sober, 6 months healthy. I can’t thank everyone who’s supported me along the way enough."

Chris Hacker last raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix on the 2023 season's final day. Unfortunately, he did not finish that race and has not featured in a competitive race since. Furthermore, Hacker has not revealed any further racing plans for the 2024 campaign as well.