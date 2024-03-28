NASCAR driver Harrison Burton pops the question to girlfriend Jenna Petty

NASCAR Cup Series driver Harrison Burton is now engaged to his long-time girlfriend Jenna Petty.

While NASCAR's season of engagements might be over, Wood Brothers Racing's young driver Harrison Burton has joined the list of recently engaged NASCAR drivers. The 23-year-old took to his social media handles on Wednesday (March 27) to reveal the heartwarming news of bending the knee to her now-fiancée Jenna Petty.

Burton took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share the moment he popped the question to Petty at Gapstow Bridge, Central Park. Expressing jubilation, he captioned the post:

"She said yes!!!! Life is amazing couldn’t ask for a better future wife!"

Burton also shared multiple captures of the significant moment on his Instagram handle, including pictures of the ring and the couple embracing each other. He captioned the post:

"It has always been and will always be, you."

Jenna Petty, long-time girlfriend of the NASCAR driver, is a dancer at the North Carolina-based dance school, for Dance Productions #TheRemix. She graduated from High Point University affiliated to the United Methodist Church in North Carolina in 2023. She turns 22 this Friday (March 29).

Harrison Burton on racing relationship with his dad

A second-generation NASCAR driver, Harrison Burton is the son of 21-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner and a color commentator for NBC Sports, Jeff Burton.

When recently asked about journalist Bob Pockrass about the "pointers" he receives from his father as he aims to carve out a successful racing career, Burton said:

"He does a little bit. I think there's times when he's very useful. And, you know, with his racing IQ; he's been around for so long, he's seen it all, he's done it all, If I didn't use him as a resource, in my racing career, I'd be done."

However, he also added:

"But also on the other hand, I have to find out things for myself. I have to do things for myself and the way we race. The things we do now is very different from when he was around. So he likes to kind of look at it from a mindset point of view and kind of from a 30,000 foot view of decision making, things like that."

Despite kicking off his NASCAR career in an emphatic manner, including a NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year award in 2020, Harrison Burton has failed to capitalize on his early success. Two seasons into the Cup Series as a driver of the No. 21 Ford, Burton's 27th-place finish in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series standings remains his best performance in the series.

In his third full-time Cup Series season driving for Wood Brothers Racing, Burton finds himself 32nd in the standings with 65 points after six races.