Matt DiBenedetto recently shared a hilarious clip of his then-number 83 car getting turned by a safety vehicle as he was about to park in his pit stall. The incident happened back in 2015, DiBenedetto's debut season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

DiBenedetto currently drives the #38 Ford Mustang, part-time for Viking Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has run 74 races over 8 years and has amassed 3 top-10 finishes throughout the stint. On the Cup Series side, the 32-year-old driver has made 248 starts with his best being a P13 in a 2020 race. DiBenedetto has recorded 31 top-10s in the Cup Series.

Recalling the pit road incident from almost a decade ago, DiBenedetto said,

"#TBT in honor of the safety truck that cleaned me out at @RaceSonoma in my first year in the cup series 😂"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Referring to it as "an unfortunate incident", NASCAR's executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell, told NBC Sports at the time:

"That’s something we never want to see happen. Obviously, we put a lot of training into every event. I’ve not seen that in my time in NASCAR. We’re reviewing that to make sure that never happens again."

DiBenedetto currently stands 30th on NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Standings with 115 points. Last week, he finished 31st at Portland International Raceway. His next race is the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at the Sonoma Raceway on 8th June.

Matt DiBenedetto to take the wheel for Viking Motorsports for the remainder of 2024

Recently, Viking Motorsports has announced that Matt DiBenedetto will wheel the #38 machine for the remainder of the 2024 season.

As per an older report by Frontstretch, DiBenedetto was expected to compete in at least five races, the first one being at Richmond Raceway. It was also supposed to be his first Xfinity start since 2019.

After landing the part-time deal earlier with Viking Motorsports, DiBenedetto told Frontstretch,

"This opportunity with Viking and the No. 38 team not only excited the heck out of me for the sake of getting back behind the wheel, but also because I can sense the passion and commitment to the sport from Don (Sackett) and the whole group."

Viking Motorsports owner Don Sackett said that he was elated to sign Matt DiBenedetto for the remaining races of his team's Xfinity Series program.

"We are very excited to have Matt join us for the remainder of the 2024 season and (hopefully) beyond," said Sackett. "His skill behind the wheel and his dedication to the sport make him an ideal fit for our team."

Matt DiBenedetto has made five starts so far for Viking Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, with his best finish being a P8 at Talladega Superspeedway. He competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the last two seasons. During that period, he recorded another win at Talladega and qualified for the 2023 playoffs.