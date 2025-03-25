NASCAR driver and model Toni Breidinger channels her "modern day princess" look by styling 'baggy jeans'

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rookie Toni Breidinger recently shared her modern look on social media ahead of this week's race at Martinsville Speedway. The 24-year-old drives Tricon Garage's No. 5 Toyota truck full-time in the series and also works as a model. She has worked with Victoria’s Secret and will also appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this year.

Breidinger holds the record for the most top-10 finishes by a female driver in any NASCAR series. She shared a video of herself in baggy jeans and a white T-shirt in her latest story on Instagram, where she has over 2.5 million followers.

"Holding up my baggy jeans around the track like some sort of modern day princess," Breidinger wrote.

Toni Breidinger's story on March 25. Source: @tonibreidinger on Instagram

Toni Breidinger competed part-time in NASCAR’s Truck Series over the past two years. She made four starts with Tricon Garage and was placeed in 15th position in her debut race in 2023.

Breidinger has also raced Late Models and joined GMS Racing and JR Motorsports' Drivers Edge Development program for young drivers in 2019. The following year, she competed in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series and finished fourth overall with three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

"I feel like that’s part of success" - Toni Breidinger on progress after tough start to 2025 NASCAR Truck season

Toni Breidinger recently shared her approach to success after a tough start to the year. She started her first full-time NASCAR Truck Series season with a 28th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway. The No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Tricon Garage driver will receive sponsorship from brands including Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, and Sunoco.

Breidinger's best finish in the first four races of the year has been 21st in Las Vegas.

"Obviously I want to get results, but I've been trying to not judge success solely off of results. It's very easy to do, especially in sports, but for me, I think as long as I'm improving every race, me and my team are getting along, they're happy with what I’m doing, Toyota and my partners are happy, I feel like that’s part of success," Breidinger said (via AutoWeek).

"I want to make sure I’m confident and ready at each step. I don’t see any point in jumping if I’m not able to perform," she added.

Breidinger is ranked 25th in the Truck Series standings, ahead of this week's race at Martinsville Speedway. Tricon Garage's No. 11 driver Corey Heim currently leads the standings, followed by Ty Majeski and Chandler Smith.

The fifth race for the season, the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, March 28.

