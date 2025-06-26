NASCAR driver Natalie Decker dons a black bikini as she rings in her 28th birthday poolside

Natalie Decker recently marked her birthday with a quiet celebration at her home. Decker made her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2021 and has made combined 12 starts in the series with Reaume Brothers Racing, DGM Racing, MBM Motorsports and SS‑Green Light Racing.

On Thursday, June 25, Decker celebrated her 28th birthday. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a picture of herself in a black bikini by a pool and wrote:

"Birthday Chronicles!! 🎈 28 🎈"

In a series of other posts on Instagram, where she has over 187 thousand followers, the American driver shared pictures from her special day, enjoying tequila, espresso and family walks. Decker also shared a video with her mother, Amy Lynn Decker, about a visit to 'Novella' for a pre-birthday facial.

"The best way to start my birthday celebration!!" Decker captioned the post.

Decker, who began racing karts and graduated into stock cars in the Super Late Model circuits of the Midwest, made her NASCAR debut in the Truck Series in 2016. She became the first female driver on the ARCA Midwest Tour podium the following year and the highest-finishing woman in Truck Series history with a fifth place at Daytona in 2020.

Meanwhile, after welcoming her first child with husband Derek Lemke at the beginning of this year, she has been absent from NASCAR racing. Her last Xfinity race was at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in May of last year.

Natalie Decker and her husband get the race car fixed in North Carolina

Natalie Decker, who has stepped away from NASCAR after the birth of her baby boy, Levi, in February 2025, has been enjoying some downtime. In a video posted on Instagram, Decker revealed that she and her husband had traveled to the Longhorn Chassis facility in North Carolina to begin repairs on their wrecked dirt car.

"It's my husband's dream to go dirt racing. But we already have a race car in the shop," Decker said in the video.

Wisconsin native also fields a Super Late Model team, Natalie Decker Racing, with her husband at Dells Raceway Park. Derek Lemke drove the Turtles-sponsored No. 31 Super Late Model car at the Wisconsin track earlier this month.

"We are so excited to be back at Dells Raceway Park with our new sponsor Turtles® on the hood. Having Derek behind the wheel of the #31 and showcasing a beloved treat like Turtles® makes this race weekend even more meaningful," Natalie Decker said in a statement (via nataliedeckerinc.com).

Decker also appeared as a guest voice actor on Netflix’s hit adult cartoon Big Mouth. In the May 23 episode, which was part of the series finale, the NASCAR driver voiced for her character, driving the No. 92 Bikini Zone Xfinity Series car at Charlotte Motor Speedway last May.

