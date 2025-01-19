NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth drops one-word reaction to Connor Zilisch’s “Jan 2018 vs Jan 2025” photo 

NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch will be taking part in the Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month driving for Trackhouse Racing. To commemorate his attendance, Jim Zilisch, Connor's father, took to his social media to share a throwback picture of the young driver, which prompted a response from Craftsman Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth.

The #71 truck driver succintly replied to the post with:

"Awesome"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Connor's father had shared two photographs in the original post on X (formerly Twitter). One that was from 2018 and showed Connor standing next to the Corvette Racing team's Jan Magnussen, who drove for the team during that year's Rolex 24 race. The second image featured the door frame of the #91 Corvette that features the names of Zilisch, Shane van Gisbergen, Ben Keating, and Scott McLaughlin, who will be driving the car in this year's edition of the 24-hour endurace race.

They will be driving under the team banner of Trackhouse TF Sport, which is a collaboration between the Justin Marks-owned Trackhouse Racing and TF Sport.

"Jan 2018 vs Jan 2025," the caption of Jim Zilisch's post read.

Expand Tweet

This will be Connor Zilisch's second time participating in the Rolex 24 race. Last year, he took victory in the LMP2 category driving for Era Motorsport. He spoke about the chance to come back to win another Rolex watch, the trophy handed to the winners of the race.

“I can’t wait for the 24 Hours this year. This will be cool and I really think we can win this race. I love my Rolex (watch for winning in 2024), and if I can get another one, I might wear one on each wrist. It takes so much to win this race, and I think everyone in this group brings something to the table that will help get us to victory lane. I know our Corvette will be fast,” Connor Zilisch said (via IMSA).

Apart from Zilisch's Rolex 24 victory in 2024, he has also secured 10 wins across the ARCA Menards East, West, and Nationals series, along with a win in the Xfinity Series at his debut race at Watkins Glen.

Connor Zilisch will do one thing differently this Rolex 24

While he did secure victory by the end of the 24 hours at the Daytona International Speedway last year, Connor Zilisch was "miserable" by the time the race ended because of barely sleeping the night before. Talking to the media earlier this week, he shared how he felt once he crossed the checkered flag, saying:

“It was horrible. I was miserable by the time the end of the race came around,” Connor Zilisch said [via The Daytona Beach News-Journal].

Zilisch went on to talk about the change in his game plan this year, along with his mindset going into the race now that he's had a round of experience of attempting it, saying:

“Last year I had a lot of nerves, and not to say I don't now, but definitely a little more comforting, knowing the processes, knowing how this race works. Hopefully, I'll sleep a little more than I did last year.”

The Rolex 24 at Daytona takes place between Jan 25 and 26, with the race beginning at 1:40pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback