NASCAR driver Riley Herbst set to contest 2023 Daytona 500 with number 15 Rick Ware Racing

NASCAR's Rick Ware Racing announced they have signed Riley Herbst to compete at the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Herbst is a full-time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Stewart-Haas Racing.

He will pilot the #15 Ford Mustang at the 2023 Daytona 500 with primary sponsorship from SunnyD, which will mark his Cup Series debut on February 19, 2022.

Rick Ware, the owner of Rick Ware Racing, fields two full-time entries in the series - #15 and #51 and has two charters, keeping both entries on the field at every race.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Riley Herbst to run several Cup races for Rick Ware Racing in the No. 15 Cup car including the Daytona 500 and the other superspeedway races. Riley Herbst to run several Cup races for Rick Ware Racing in the No. 15 Cup car including the Daytona 500 and the other superspeedway races.

Team owner Rick Ware, entering his 40th season with involvement in motorsports in 2023, knows this is a milestone race for Riley Herbst.

In a statement, Ware said:

“It’s great to have Riley making his first NASCAR Cup Series start with RWR and be a part of the next step in his career. We are very pleased to partner with Harvest Hill Beverage Company and promote its SunnyD brand on our No. 15 Ford Mustang in such an incredible event.”

The 24-year-old Herbst has made 109 starts in the Xfinity Series, where he has won two poles, 17 top-five and a 54 top-10 finish. He also finished with a career-best 10th in the 2022 points table.

Riley Herbst spoke about his first NASCAR Cup Series race and iconic Daytona 500

The 2023 Daytona 500 will mark Riley Herbst's first appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series. Speaking about competing in the 2023 Daytona 500, Herbst said it was like his dream came true for him, as he wanted to run in the series as a child.

NASCAR @NASCAR



The Great American Race will be Herbst's first NASCAR Cup Series start. NEWS: @RickWareRacing announces @rileyherbst will drive the No. 15 in the #DAYTONA500 The Great American Race will be Herbst's first NASCAR Cup Series start. NEWS: @RickWareRacing announces @rileyherbst will drive the No. 15 in the #DAYTONA500. The Great American Race will be Herbst's first NASCAR Cup Series start. https://t.co/1W9JnBijyf

In a statement released by Rick Ware Racing, Herbst said:

“As a kid, you always dream of being able to race in the Daytona 500, and I’m able to accomplish that with Rick Ware Racing. It’s such a big event and for it to be my first Cup start will be a crazy experience. I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do behind the wheel of the No. 15 SunnyD Ford Mustang. I’m appreciative to RWR for this opportunity. They’re a team that has a lot of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series, so it’ll be a chance to learn.”

Catch Riley Herbst in action for the first time at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes