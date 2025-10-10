Ryan Preece and his wife, Heather, welcomed their second child, Bentley Ryan into the world. Announcing the same, the NASCAR driver shared an update from his official social media account.Preece has been married to his wife for seven years (since 2017) and already has a child together, named Rebecca Marie. Now, Bentley, the couple's second child, was born after a little over two years after Marie was born.Taking to his official X account, Preece shared a post featuring himself, his wife Heather, their first child Rebecca, and his newborn Bentley. Here's the post by the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver on the micro-blogging site:Ryan Preece joined RFK Racing under full-time obligation this year alongside Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. He joined the Keselowski co-owned team after his former team, Stewart-Haas Racing went defunct at the end of last year.SHR's co-owner, Tony Stewart, decided to move out of the sport, and as a result, Gene Haas (co-owner) was left to operate the team on his own. In the end, Haas decided to drop three charters, and continue with one, rebranding his team to the Haas Factory Team.HFT roped in Cole Custer as their sole driver, which meant three other drivers, including Preece, had to leave the team. A few weeks after this announcement, RFK Racing announced that they signed Ryan Preece as their third driver.Ryan Preece happy with RFK Racing's progress in 2025Ryan Preece opened up about his team's progress coming into 2025. Speaking to the media, the former SHR man stated that he was impressed with the consistency of his team. Here's what he stated:NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn&quot;I'll be honest with you, I think it shocked a lot of people for a first-year team that has never been together or been at RFK as an organization, so I feel like we've executed and done a good job on being consistent and making progress outside of winning.&quot;&quot;A win would have locked us into the playoffs, but if you take away winning and you're in, I see some things. I think we'd be like 12th or whatever in points and that's not something to be upset with. I think that's a solid foundation towards hopefully a really, really strong contending season next year,&quot; he further added. (Via SpeedwayDigest)Preece is currently in 18th place in the regular season championship with 748 points, behind his teammate Chris Buescher. Despite being quite consistent, he failed to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs this year.