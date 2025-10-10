NASCAR driver Ryan Preece and wife Heather welcome second child Bentley Ryan in heartwarming family update

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Oct 10, 2025 15:43 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 - Source: Getty
Ryan Preece with his wife, Heather - Source: Getty

Ryan Preece and his wife, Heather, welcomed their second child, Bentley Ryan into the world. Announcing the same, the NASCAR driver shared an update from his official social media account.

Preece has been married to his wife for seven years (since 2017) and already has a child together, named Rebecca Marie. Now, Bentley, the couple's second child, was born after a little over two years after Marie was born.

Taking to his official X account, Preece shared a post featuring himself, his wife Heather, their first child Rebecca, and his newborn Bentley. Here's the post by the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver on the micro-blogging site:

Ryan Preece joined RFK Racing under full-time obligation this year alongside Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. He joined the Keselowski co-owned team after his former team, Stewart-Haas Racing went defunct at the end of last year.

SHR's co-owner, Tony Stewart, decided to move out of the sport, and as a result, Gene Haas (co-owner) was left to operate the team on his own. In the end, Haas decided to drop three charters, and continue with one, rebranding his team to the Haas Factory Team.

HFT roped in Cole Custer as their sole driver, which meant three other drivers, including Preece, had to leave the team. A few weeks after this announcement, RFK Racing announced that they signed Ryan Preece as their third driver.

Ryan Preece happy with RFK Racing's progress in 2025

Ryan Preece opened up about his team's progress coming into 2025. Speaking to the media, the former SHR man stated that he was impressed with the consistency of his team. Here's what he stated:

NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
"I'll be honest with you, I think it shocked a lot of people for a first-year team that has never been together or been at RFK as an organization, so I feel like we've executed and done a good job on being consistent and making progress outside of winning."
"A win would have locked us into the playoffs, but if you take away winning and you're in, I see some things. I think we'd be like 12th or whatever in points and that's not something to be upset with. I think that's a solid foundation towards hopefully a really, really strong contending season next year," he further added. (Via SpeedwayDigest)

Preece is currently in 18th place in the regular season championship with 748 points, behind his teammate Chris Buescher. Despite being quite consistent, he failed to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs this year.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

